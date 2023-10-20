Betting

BetOnline Sportsbook Offering $1000 Betting Bonus For UFC 294 In EVERY US State

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

The BetOnline UFC 294 sportsbook offering of a $1000 betting bonus is one not to be missed ahead of the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski rematch. New customers who sign-up to BetOnline can make use of the UFC 294 sportsbook offering $1000 betting bonus from ANY US state.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On UFC 294 With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your UFC 294 wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline UFC 294 Free Bet

BetOnline UFC 294 Betting Bonus: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline UFC 294 free bet bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s monster UFC 294 card. This of course includes the main event rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, as well as the co-main event between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

Not to mention the rest of the main card and prelims. BetOnline’s sportsbook offering $1000 betting bonus specifically for this bumper UFC 294 card is not to be missed.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a UFC 294 free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 UFC 294 free bet.

Why Join BetOnline For Sports Betting On UFC 294?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of UFC markets so are a great choice to bet on the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski UFC Lightweight Title fight – or any of the other UFC 294 fights from EVERY US state.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the UFC 294 this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but MMA fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the stacked UFC 294 pay-per-view card this weekend from Abu Dhabi.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your UFC 294 bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast UFC markets for various fights
  • Existing customer UFC offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&Cs apply
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz 01hcn5djnyh7jwh4x4zb
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Kyler Murray’s Return Could Make Joshua Dobbs First QB Benched In 2023

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 19 2023
rsz jerry jeudy trade scaled 1
Betting
NFL Odds: Will The Bills Or Chiefs Trade For Jerry Jeudy?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 19 2023

The NFL trade deadline is coming up in less than two weeks, and there are a handful of players around the league who have been rumored to be on the…

rsz usatsi 16787553 168397563 lowres
Betting
NFL Odds: Will Kirk Cousins Be Traded To The Patriots Or Steelers?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 18 2023

The NFL trade deadline is coming up in less than two weeks, and there are plenty of players around the league who are rumored to have their name on the…

Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic
Betting
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama is the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 18 2023
alisha lehmann
Betting
Alisha Lehmann $110k One Night Stand: Betting Odds Say Pitbull & DJ Khaled Most Likely Celebs to Have Offered Indecent Proposal
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 18 2023
rsz 221230124112 tua tagovailoa 221113 file
Betting
NFL MVP Odds: Tua Tagovailoa Takes Over Top Spot, Purdy And Allen Down
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 16 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn
Betting
NFL Odds: Could Bryce Young Be The First QB Benched In 2023?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 16 2023
Arrow to top