BetOnline Sports Betting Promos For USA vs Wales: Use Bonus Code Insider For $1000 In Free Bets

The FIFA 2022 World Cup kicks off this weekend and if you are looking to wager on USA vs Wales with top sports betting promos on Monday November 21 – then we’ve got some great news. You can use our bonus code ‘INSIDERS’ to get up to $1000 in soccer free bets to use on the big Group B game. Let’s show you how.



Plus, if you like betting on the move you can hook-up with the best USA sports betting apps for the World Cup.

More World Cup Free Bets & Sports Betting Promos For USA v Wales



BetOnline World Cup Sports Betting Promo: How To Claim $1000 in USA vs Wales Soccer Free Bets

BeOnline have one of the best World Cup sports betting promos on the market with a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000 ahead of the World Cup Group B match on Monday November 21 that sees USA and Wales face-off. All you need to do to get your $1000 free bet to use on the game is use our dedicated promo code INSIDERS when signing up and depositing.

To claim this exclusive betting offer from the team at BetOnline just follow these simple steps. Once you do so, you will be given a pat on the back with up to $1000 in exclusive soccer free bets to use at the World Cup.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Sign up by following the steps and create an account Make a qualifying deposit using promo code INSIDERS Claim your $1000 in free USA vs Wales free bets

With BetOnline matching your initial outlay to 50%, this also means you don’t have to deposit the full $2000 to get their maximum $1000 free bet. If you deposit $400 for example, you will get $200 in cash bonuses ahead of USA vs Wales at the 2022 World Cup.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining BetOnline.

Deposit

Promo Code

Matched %

Free Bet

Sportsbook $2000 INSIDERS 50% $1000 $1000 INSIDERS 50% $500 $500 INSIDERS 50% $250 $250 INSIDERS 50% $125

BetOnline 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Soccer Sportsbooks bonus of $1,000

USA v Wales World Cup Free Bets expire in 30 days

USA vs Wales: What Betting Markets Can I Use The $1000 BetOnline 2022 World Cup Free Bets On?



Another good thing about getting this superb BetOnline sports betting promos for USA vs Wales is that you can use it on ANY market for the game and in ANY US state too. That’s right, it doesn’t matter where you are in the US, you are eligible to sign up, using our World Cup betting promo code INSIDERS.

No matter whether you live in Texas, California, Washington or Florida, you can still bet on the USA vs Wales World Cup fixture on Monday November 21 with our offshore Sportsbook betting partners

Bet on a team to win the World Cup with the BetOnline Futures market, or a player to be the World Cup top goalscorer.

Plus, there are straight moneyline match betting options on all the World Cup games or if you fancy a wager on some USA vs Wales World Cup player props, you can do that too. With the exclusive soccer promo code cash bonus from BetOnline, you really can bet on any market at the 2022 World Cup.

Here are just some of the markets that you can use with your $1000 in BetOnline bonus cash for the USA vs Wales World Cup game on Monday Nov 21.

Moneyline

Futures

Player Props

Goals Total

Same-Game Parlays

3-Way

Soccer spreads

DID YOU KNOW? Wales have a FIFA ranking of 19 and the USA are ranked 16 in the World

There is plenty of value to be had by betting with BetOnline throughout the World Cup with your brand new sports betting bonus – including the Group betting or the USA’s opening game against Wales – see the latest betting below for these markets.

Monday Nov 21: USA v WALES (2:00pm ET)

USA v Wales: World Cup Odds Play USA +155 DRAW +210 WALES +213

Note: Odds are subject to change

Odds To Group B

World Cup Group B Betting Odds Play ENGLAND -260 USA +475 WALES +550 IRAN +1800

Note: Odds are subject to change

