BetOnline Promo Code NFL Week 2: Get $1000 Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

If you’re looking for the best place to bet on the NFL, then look no further than BetOnline. They’re one of the best offshore betting sites available. Below you can find out exactly how to claim a risk free $1000 bet with out simple guide.

How To Claim The $1000 BetOnline NFL Betting Promo

US residents can claim the BetOnline NFL free bet by following the steps below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS Deposit up to $2000 and 50% of whatever amount you deposit will be matched Start making your Team vs Team bets

Who Can Claim The BetOnline NFL Betting Promo

Anybody in the USA in any state can claim this BetOnline promo. Whether gambling is legal in your state or not, BetOnline allows you to sign up – as it is an offshore site. As long as the customer is of age, they can enjoy this BetOnline NFL betting promo, and sign up today.

Any USA Citizen eligible

Over 18’s only

Valid email address

BetOnline Bills vs Titans Betting & NFL Monday Night Football Odds

It’s the fourth straight season that these two AFC teams have met, with the Bills winning in the first two, and the Titans taking home wins in the last two most recent games.

Although both teams won their respective divisions last season, they could not be entering this game in more different circumstances.

The Bills added more strength to their squad in the offseason, and justified their Super Bowl performance with a 31-10 hammering of the reigning champs to kick off the season. The Titans, on the other hand lost their top receiver A.J. Brown and were defeated by the New York Giants at home in Week 1.

Buffalo also enter Monday’s game with an advantage. They had three days extra rest after playing in Thursday Night Football in Week 1.