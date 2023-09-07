The season gets underway this evening in Kansas, so get set up with BetOnline’s new promo code for new customers which affords users the chance to claim up to $1000 in NFL free bets.

BetOnline Promo Code For NFL Betting – BOL1000

In preparation for the Thursday Night Football opener between the Chiefs and the Lions, there is unmissable opportunity to redeem up to $1000 in free bets, to get your NFL betting up and running this season.

How To Claim Your NFL Betting Promo Code Offer At BetOnline

Register with BetOnline Enter Promo Code BOL1000 Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus Receive $1,000 in free bets for NFL

Pros to Using BetOnline

All-encompassing sportsbook with over 30 sports.

Niche markets for NFL futures, player performance spreads and college football player props.

Operational for the better part of two decades.

Live chat support and excellent customer service.

Wide variety of payment options including crypto.

No KYC checks.

Generous welcome offer and comprehensive existing bonuses for all payment methods.

Cons to Using BetOnline

Certain customers may want to use a wider variety of crypto.

Some deposit options incur fees.

BetOnline NFL Betting Options

You would be hard pushed to find a sportsbook with a more comprehensive NFL betting offering that BetOnline ahead of the new season.

Keen bettors and novices alike can expect to find everything from traditional game markets such as moneyline winners and total points spreads, right the way down to match combos, exclusive NFL futures and even cross-sport specials.

They have also introduced some exciting selections ahead of the new season, with bettors able to pit two players against each other in ‘player performance’ bets such as passing yards, sacks or touchdowns.

There is, of course, the opportunity to predict divisional and conference winners later in the season, as well as who will win individual awards such as MVP or Comeback Player of the Year.

Is BetOnline A Legit NFL Betting Site?

BetOnline’s reputation proceeds itself having been operational for the better part of 20 years.

They are an offshore sportsbook, but are fully listened by the Republic of Panama and thousands of players have placed their trust in them in the USA.

Due to the fact they operate offshore, there are a host of unique benefits that BetOnline comes equipped with:

No ‘Know Your Customer’ checks

ANYONE can bet in the USA, even if residing in a restricted state

NO taxes on winnings

