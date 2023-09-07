NFL

BetOnline pro gambler and ChatGPT lock horns in NFL picks competition for 2023

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
230212190342 05 super bowl 2023
230212190342 05 super bowl 2023

Human and artificial intelligence are set to go head-to-head in an NFL picks competition for the 2023 regular season between a professional gambler from BetOnline and ChatGPT.

A veteran sports bettor, Adam Burns, who is the current Sportsbook Manager for one of the world’s largest online gambling platforms BetOnline, will face up against the advanced artificial intelligence model ChatGPT.

“This is the first time in sports betting history a professional in the gambling world has gone head-to-head with ChatGPT-4,” BetOnline Chief Marketing Officer, Edward Knight, said. “The score is nil-nil right now. We’re confident in our guy, but it’s hard to beat the bot.”

Nicknamed ‘BURNS vs. BOT,’ the pair will make weekly picks against the spread for every single game throughout the 2023 NFL regular season.

The competition relies on fixed pointspreads which are established every Tuesday at 5pm EST, regardless of unforeseen variables that could prompt a shift in the odds such as Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce being listed as questionable for Thursday’s opener.

Both Burns and ChatGPT must submit their picks no later than Wednesday at 5pm weekly. All spreads are also set at half points to eliminate the risk of a tie and picks will be posted every Thursday on BetOnline’s social media accounts.

Author image
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
