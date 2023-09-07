Human and artificial intelligence are set to go head-to-head in an NFL picks competition for the 2023 regular season between a professional gambler from BetOnline and ChatGPT.

A veteran sports bettor, Adam Burns, who is the current Sportsbook Manager for one of the world’s largest online gambling platforms BetOnline, will face up against the advanced artificial intelligence model ChatGPT.

“This is the first time in sports betting history a professional in the gambling world has gone head-to-head with ChatGPT-4,” BetOnline Chief Marketing Officer, Edward Knight, said. “The score is nil-nil right now. We’re confident in our guy, but it’s hard to beat the bot.”

Nicknamed ‘BURNS vs. BOT,’ the pair will make weekly picks against the spread for every single game throughout the 2023 NFL regular season.

The competition relies on fixed pointspreads which are established every Tuesday at 5pm EST, regardless of unforeseen variables that could prompt a shift in the odds such as Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce being listed as questionable for Thursday’s opener.

Both Burns and ChatGPT must submit their picks no later than Wednesday at 5pm weekly. All spreads are also set at half points to eliminate the risk of a tie and picks will be posted every Thursday on BetOnline’s social media accounts.

https://t.co/LyYys4a8v8 is thrilled to announce the “BURNS vs BOT” NFL picks contest! A season-long epic NFL showdown between oddsmaker @BetOnlineBurns and the formidable AI powerhouse known as ChatGPT-4 Will man or machine reign supreme? pic.twitter.com/xo38Kxosk7 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) September 6, 2023

