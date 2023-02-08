American Football

BetOnline Price The Philadelphia Eagles at +100 to Lead at Half-Time in the Super Bowl

Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Super Bowl Half-Time
Super Bowl Half-Time

BetOnline have the Philadelphia Eagles pegged as half point favourites to be the Super Bowl half-time leaders against the Chiefs this weekend, at a price of +100.

BetOnline Super Bowl Half-Time Leader

With one of the narrowest spreads in recent Super Bowl history, picking a definitive winner is proving difficult for fans as Sunday’s kick-off edges closer.

However, one selection that seemingly presents solid value is the half-time leader odds. With BetOnline, you can bet on the Philadelphia Eagles, who are -0.5 favourites on the first half period market, at a price of +100.

The Eagles have the best half-time points per game record of any team in the NFL this term, with an average of 18.5 across their regular and postseason games.

They prefer to race out of the blocks and protect a lead in the closing stages, and this was never more evident than when they became the first time in the league’s history to score 24 points before half-time, in each of their first three games.

Particularly in the postseason, this first half dominance has been apparent having gone into the break with a 28-0 lead against the New York Giants, before registering a solid 21-7 display against the 49ers in the NFC title decider.

Elsewhere, the total points spread for the first half period is set at 24.5, and given the fact that Kansas rank closely in second for most points on average at the close of the half, this could also be a shrewd selection at -105.

Super Bowl Half-Time Leader Odds

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Logo Kansas City Chiefs logo
Moneyline -120 +100
Point Spread -0.5 (+100) +0.5 (-120)
Total Points Under 24.5 (-115) Over 24.5 (-105)

 

