BetOnline Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $1000 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
The BetOnline Preakness Stakes betting offer will give you $1,000 in horse racing free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on Saturday’s 148th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racetrack where all eyes will be on the favorite and recent Kentucky Derby winner Mage.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

How To Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Preakness Stakes wagers
  5. Note: The minimum deposit to get this offer is just $55 ($27.50 free bet)

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner

BetOnline Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline Preakness Stakes free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on this weekend’s second US Triple Crown horse race.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a Preakness Stakes free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 Preakness Stakes free bet. While the minimum deposit to unlock the Preakness Stakes horse racing free bet bonus is just $55.

Why Join BetOnline for Horse Racing Betting On the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of horse racing markets so are a great choice to bet with ahead of Saturday’s 2023 Preakness Stakes.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the big Pimlico racing this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but horse racing lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on thePreakness Stakes.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your 2023 Preakness Stakes free bets today – can recent Kentucky Derby winner Mage keep his US Triple Crown dreams alive?

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1

Main Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast horse racing markets for all the big events
  • Existing customer horse racing offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
RELATED: Mage Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby Winner The Pimlico Favorite 

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

