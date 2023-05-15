The BetOnline PGA Championship betting offer will give you $1,000 in golf free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of this week’s PGA Championship golf markets at Oak Hill Country Club where all eyes will be on favorites Scottie Scheffler and recent Masters winner Jon Rahm.



How To Bet On PGA Championship Golf With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your PGA Championship golf wagers Note: The minimum deposit to get this offer is just $55 ($27.50 free bet)

BetOnline PGA Championship Golf Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)



The BetOnline PGA Championship free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on this week’s opening golfing major of the new season.

Deposit up to a max of $2000

Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet

Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 PGA Championship free bet. While the minimum deposit to unlock the PGA Championship golf free bet bonus is just $55.

Why Join BetOnline For Golf Betting On the 2023 PGA Championship?



BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of golf markets so are a great choice to bet on this week’s PGA Championship from any state in the US.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the PGA Championship this week.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but golf lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your 2023 PGA Championship free bets today.

Main Reasons To Bet With BetOnline



50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up

25% sports reload business

Vast golfing markets for all the big events

Existing customer golf offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

