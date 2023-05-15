Golf

BetOnline PGA Championship Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
golf money
golf money

The BetOnline PGA Championship betting offer will give you $1,000 in golf free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of this week’s PGA Championship golf markets at Oak Hill Country Club where all eyes will be on favorites Scottie Scheffler and recent Masters winner Jon Rahm.

$1000 Welcome Bonus This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On PGA Championship Golf With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your PGA Championship golf wagers
  5. Note: The minimum deposit to get this offer is just $55 ($27.50 free bet)

RELATED: Jon Rahm Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Can Rahm Back Up His Recent Masters Win?

BetOnline PGA Championship Golf Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline PGA Championship free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on this week’s opening golfing major of the new season.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 PGA Championship free bet. While the minimum deposit to unlock the PGA Championship golf free bet bonus is just $55.

Why Join BetOnline For Golf Betting On the 2023 PGA Championship?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of golf markets so are a great choice to bet on this week’s PGA Championship from any state in the US.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the PGA Championship this week.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but golf lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your 2023 PGA Championship free bets today.

Main Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast golfing markets for all the big events
  • Existing customer golf offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
$1000 Welcome Bonus This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

 Claim Offer

ALSO SEE: PGA Championship Free Bets: Claim Up To $5,550 In Golf Betting Offers

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 105th PGA Championship
  • 📅  Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
  • 🎲  PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Jon Rahm + 800
  • Scottie Scheffler + 800
  • Rory McIlroy +1100
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Xander Schauffele +2000
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Dustin Johnson +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Jason Day + 2500
  • Cameron Smith +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Cameron Young +3000
  • Viktor Hovland +3000
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Other Content You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Justin Thomas Golf
Golf

LATEST Everygame PGA Championship Free Bets: Claim $750 In Betting Offers

Author image Andy Newton  •  17min
Brooks Koepka Golf
Golf
BetNow PGA Championship Free Bets: $300 Golf Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  26min

The BetNow PGA Championship free bets will give you a $300 betting offer. These free bets are then on offer to use ahead of the 105th running of the second…

pga golf
Golf
Bovada PGA Championship Betting Welcome Offer: Get $750 in Golf Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  34min

With the Bovada PGA Championship betting offer for golf fans, customers who sign up ahead of the second major of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free…

golf money
Golf
BetOnline PGA Championship Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  34min
Tony Finau Golf
Golf
Tony Finau Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Can ‘Big Tone’ Win His First Major?
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
Jason Day Golf
Golf
Jason Day Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Past Winner Is Back For More
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
Dustin Johnson Golf
Golf
Dustin Johnson Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: LIV Golf Tour Member Hoping For More Major Glory
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
Arrow to top