The BetOnline PGA Championship betting offer will give you $1,000 in golf free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of this week’s PGA Championship golf markets at Oak Hill Country Club where all eyes will be on favorites Scottie Scheffler and recent Masters winner Jon Rahm.
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
|Claim Offer
How To Bet On PGA Championship Golf With BetOnline
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your PGA Championship golf wagers
- Note: The minimum deposit to get this offer is just $55 ($27.50 free bet)
BetOnline PGA Championship Golf Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)
The BetOnline PGA Championship free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on this week’s opening golfing major of the new season.
- Deposit up to a max of $2000
- Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet
- Maximum free bet $1000
Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?
Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 PGA Championship free bet. While the minimum deposit to unlock the PGA Championship golf free bet bonus is just $55.
Why Join BetOnline For Golf Betting On the 2023 PGA Championship?
BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of golf markets so are a great choice to bet on this week’s PGA Championship from any state in the US.
BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the PGA Championship this week.
Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but golf lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club.
Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your 2023 PGA Championship free bets today.
Main Reasons To Bet With BetOnline
- 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
- 25% sports reload business
- Vast golfing markets for all the big events
- Existing customer golf offers
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
- Easy to navigate site and mobile app
- T&C’s apply
When is the PGA Championship 2023?
- ⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship
- 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
- 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100
2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Northern Irish two-time PGA winner is third in the betting
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting recent 2023 Masters winner one of the favorites
- Jordan Spieth: Can US star break his PGA major duck?
- Scottie Scheffler: Leading fancy for first PGA Championship win
- Justin Thomas: Two-time winner is back at his best major
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 5 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: 2020 PGA Championship winner returns
- Brooks Koepka: Back-to-back PGA winner in 2018 and 2019
- Dustin Johnson: Two-time Major winner looking for first PGA win
- Tony Finau: Fan favorite looking to win first major championship
- Jason Day: Former world number one won this in 2015
PGA Championship Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Jon Rahm + 800
- Scottie Scheffler + 800
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Dustin Johnson +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Jason Day + 2500
- Cameron Smith +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Cameron Young +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
