The BetOnline Open betting offer will give you $1,000 in golf free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of this week’s 151st Open golf markets at the Royal Liverpool course in England where all eyes will be on Rory McIlroy, who won the event the last time it was played here.
How To Bet On Open Golf With BetOnline
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your Open golf wagers
- Note: The minimum deposit to get this offer is just $55 ($27.50 free bet)
BetOnline Open Golf Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)
The BetOnline Open Championship free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on this week’s final golfing major of the season.
- Deposit up to a max of $2000
- Get 50% deposit bonus as an Open golf free bet
- Maximum free bet $1000
Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?
Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 Open golf free bet. While the minimum deposit to unlock the 2023 Open golf betting offer bonus is just $55.
Why Join BetOnline For Golf Betting On the 2023 Open Championship?
BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of golf markets so are a great choice to bet on this week’s Open Championship from any state in the US.
BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the 2023 Open this week.
Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but golf lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the 151st Open from Royal Liverpool, Hoylake in England.
Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your 2023 Open golf free bets today.
Main Reasons To Bet With BetOnline
- 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
- 25% sports reload business
- Vast golfing markets for all the big events
- Existing customer golf offers
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
- Easy to navigate site and mobile app
- T&C’s apply
When is the Open Championship 2023?
- ⛳️ Event: 151st Open Championships
- 📅 Date: Thursday July 20 till Sunday July 23
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 7am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Cameron Smith (-20)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake | Merseyside, England
- 🎲 The Open Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +550 | McIlroy +650 | Rahm +1200 | Smith +1800
2023 Open Championship Golf Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Open golf odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US:
- Scottie Scheffler +550
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Jon Rahm +1200
- Cameron Smith +1800
- Brooks Koepka +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Viktor Hovland +2000
- Rickie Fowler +2200
- Xander Schauffele +2250
- Dustin Johnson +2800
- Collin Morikawa +2800
- Jordan Spieth +3200
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000
- Tony Finau +5000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
