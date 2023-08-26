Betting

BetOnline Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Usyk vs Dubois Boxing Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Oleksandr Usyk Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk Boxing

The BetOnline Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois betting offer will give you $1,000 in boxing free bets for Saturday’s heavyweight world title blockbuster. These free bets are available to use on any boxing markets for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois unified world heavyweight title fight.

How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Usyk vs Dubois wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Usyk vs Dubois Free Bet

RELATED: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds 

BetOnline Usyk vs Dubois Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s unified world heavyweight title fight from Poland.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a Usyk vs Dubois free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois free bet.

Why Join BetOnline For Boxing Betting On Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of boxing markets so are a great choice to bet on Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois from ANY state in the entire US.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the boxing this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but boxing fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois world heavyweight title clash this weekend.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast boxing markets for various fights
  • Existing customer boxing offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
RELATED: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Round Betting Picks

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

