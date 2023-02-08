NFL

BetOnline offering odds of +305 on Patrick Mahomes 4+ passing TDs in Super Bowl

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Patrick Mahomes 110622 Getty FTR
Patrick Mahomes 110622 Getty FTR

BetOnline are offering odds of +305 on Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to record at least four passing touchdowns in this weekend’s Super Bowl.

+305 odds on Patrick Mahomes 4+ passing TDs

BetOnline have priced Patrick Mahomes’ chances of throwing four touchdown passes in the Super Bowl at +305, a feat that has only been achieved on six occasions:

  • Terry Bradshaw, 1979 (4)
  • Doug Williams, 1988 (4)
  • Troy Aikman, 1993 (4)
  • Tom Brady, 2015 (4)
  • Joe Montana, 1990 (5)
  • Steve Young, 1995 (6)

In the last meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes threw five passing touchdowns for 278 yards and no interceptions, completing 24/30 passes.

The 27-year-old led the NFL with 41 passing touchdowns in the regular season, six more than the second-best tally (Josh Allen, Joe Burrow) and has four in the playoffs so far.

In February 2020, Mahomes led Kansas City to a second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history and took home the game’s MVP award, passing for two and rushing for one touchdown.

In his NFL career, the 2018 league MVP has reached the 4+ touchdown milestone on 16 occasions with a career-high six against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders in 2018.

RELATED: Travis Kelce Credits Naps For NFL Success Ahead Of Super Bowl

 

Mahomes not 100% fit ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

According to NFL betting sites, Kansas City are underdogs for Sunday’s matchup and this could be because their star quarterback isn’t 100% healthy according to head coach Andy Reid.

The former Texas Tech college star suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round win over Jacksonville last month, playing through pain in the AFC Championship game also.

“I wouldn’t tell you he’s 100%,” Reid told the media.

“The training staff works with him endlessly. I guess it’s a tribute to both of them; Pat coming back for more and for those guys cranking on him.

“We’ve got all the latest stuff technology-wise. He’s used it all and he’s been able to make these jumps here where he can actually function and play in a game, which is pretty remarkable.”

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Patrick Mahomes 110622 Getty FTR
NFL

LATEST BetOnline offering odds of +305 on Patrick Mahomes 4+ passing TDs in Super Bowl

Author image Joe Lyons  •  33min
636525683605499437 uscpcent02 6yl3gmfj7x2pilvpagp original 1
NFL
NFL Fans Debate The Most Elite Super Bowl Foods Ahead Of Eagles Vs Chiefs Clash
Author image Owen Fulda  •  36min

NFL fans on Twitter have been debating which Super Bowl foods can be classed as ‘elite’ ahead of the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles this…

Super Bowl Gatorade
NFL
BetOnline Offering +300 On Winning Gatorade Shower Being Orange At Super Bowl LVII
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII which sees the the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs contest for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, we have taken a look at some obscure prop…

Kevin Hart Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl
NFL
Kevin Hart Claims He Splurged $16.5m On Eagle Ahead of Super Bowl 
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
BetOnline Homepage
NFL
BetOnline $1000 Super Bowl 2023 Free Bets and Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  49min
aaron rodgers 3
NFL
Aaron Rodgers’ Quirky Move to Decide his NFL Future: The Darkness Retreat
Author image David Evans  •  11h
eagles chiefs
NFL
How Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Performed Against Shared Opponents in Lead Up to Super Bowl LVII
Author image David Evans  •  12h
Arrow to top