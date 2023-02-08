BetOnline are offering odds of +305 on Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to record at least four passing touchdowns in this weekend’s Super Bowl.

+305 odds on Patrick Mahomes 4+ passing TDs

BetOnline have priced Patrick Mahomes’ chances of throwing four touchdown passes in the Super Bowl at +305, a feat that has only been achieved on six occasions:

Terry Bradshaw, 1979 (4)

Doug Williams, 1988 (4)

Troy Aikman, 1993 (4)

Tom Brady, 2015 (4)

Joe Montana, 1990 (5)

Steve Young, 1995 (6)

In the last meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes threw five passing touchdowns for 278 yards and no interceptions, completing 24/30 passes.

The 27-year-old led the NFL with 41 passing touchdowns in the regular season, six more than the second-best tally (Josh Allen, Joe Burrow) and has four in the playoffs so far.

In February 2020, Mahomes led Kansas City to a second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history and took home the game’s MVP award, passing for two and rushing for one touchdown.

In his NFL career, the 2018 league MVP has reached the 4+ touchdown milestone on 16 occasions with a career-high six against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders in 2018.

RELATED: Travis Kelce Credits Naps For NFL Success Ahead Of Super Bowl

.@PatrickMahomes had himself a GAME the last time he faced the Eagles 😤 🔸 278 Passing Yards

🔸 5 TDs pic.twitter.com/HekNHsrvOz — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023

Mahomes not 100% fit ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

According to NFL betting sites, Kansas City are underdogs for Sunday’s matchup and this could be because their star quarterback isn’t 100% healthy according to head coach Andy Reid.

The former Texas Tech college star suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round win over Jacksonville last month, playing through pain in the AFC Championship game also.

“I wouldn’t tell you he’s 100%,” Reid told the media.

“The training staff works with him endlessly. I guess it’s a tribute to both of them; Pat coming back for more and for those guys cranking on him.

“We’ve got all the latest stuff technology-wise. He’s used it all and he’s been able to make these jumps here where he can actually function and play in a game, which is pretty remarkable.”

NFL Related Content