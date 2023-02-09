NFL

BetOnline offering odds of -120 on Chiefs to score 25 points in Super Bowl

Joe Lyons
BetOnline are offering odds of -120 on the Kansas City Chiefs offense led by Patrick Mahomes to score 25 points in this weekend’s Super Bowl.

-120 odds on Chiefs 25+ points

BetOnline have priced the Kansas City Chiefs’ chances of scoring at least 25 points in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles at -120.

This season, Kansas City averaged 29.2 points per game and finished top of the AFC with a 14-3 record – the team’s only losses coming against the Cincinnati Bengals (five-point margin), Buffalo Bills (four-point margin) and Indianapolis Colts (three-point margin).

The Chiefs are spearheaded by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP according to NFL betting sites.

In the last meeting between the Eagles and Chiefs, the five-time Pro Bowler threw five passing touchdowns for 278 yards and no interceptions, completing 24/30 passes.

The 27-year-old led the NFL with 41 passing touchdowns in the regular season, six more than the second-best tally (Josh Allen and Joe Burrow) and has four in the playoffs so far.

RELATED: Madden 23 Sim Predicts Eagles To Beat Chiefs In Super Bowl

In February 2020, Mahomes led Kansas City to a second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history and took home the game’s MVP award, passing for two and rushing for one touchdown.

In his NFL career, the 2018 league MVP has reached the 4+ touchdown milestone on 16 occasions with a career-high six against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders in 2018.

Mahomes is also a heavy favorite to win a second league MVP award in Thursday’s 12th annual ‘NFL Honors’ with awards such as Offensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year also up for grabs,

Joe Lyons

