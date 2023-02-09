Ahead of Super Bowl LVII which sees the the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs contest for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, we have taken a look at some obscure prop bets that you may like. Betting on who will make a guest appearance with Rihanna during her Super Bowl Half-Tine Show is an intriguing prop bet for NFL bettors to get their teeth stuck into.

+300 Odds On Eminem Featuring During Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, BetOnline are offering odds of +300 for Rihanna to bring out Eminem as a guest during her Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

As all NFL fans will know, the Super Bowl Half-Time Show is quite a spectacle. This year, Rihanna is making her return as she performs live for the first time since her Anti World Tour in 2016.

So many celebrities and world renowned singers are rumoured to be featuring during the Super Bowl Half-Time Show as Rihanna’s surprise guest. It is likely that Rihanna bring out more than one guest to accompany her during her set.

Jay-Z heads the market and it is clear to see why. They collaborated in 2009 with the song ‘Run This Town’ which is one of Rihanna’s most famous songs. It is highly likely that ‘Riri’ plays that song, so betting on Jay-Z at odds of -225 looks like a safe bet.

However, we aren’t here to provide you with a betting pick that is odds on. Here at SportsLens we want to provide you with value when wagering on the Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

That is why our best bet as to which artist Rihanna will bring out during the Half-Time Show at Super Bowl LVII is Eminem. The American rapper featured as a guest during the 2022 Super Bowl Half-Time Show and we think he could well feature again this year with Rihanna.

During her 2016 tour, ‘Riri’ played ‘Love The Way You Lie’ during the vast majority of her sets. That song of course heavily involves Eminem and is one of their most popular songs. It makes sense for the pair to perform the tune during the Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

Given the fact Eminem is good friends with Rihanna and their song ‘Love The Way You Lie’ is world renowned, here at SportsLens we think he could feature against at Super Bowl LVII.

Rihanna Super Bowl Half Time Odds – Guest Appearance?

Here is a full list of odds for who could potentially make a guest appearance with Rihanna during her Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

Jay-Z @ -225

Calvin Harris @ -175

Drake @ -150

A$AP Rocky @ +200

DJ Khaled @ +200

Kendrick Lamar @ +250

Eminem @ +300

A$AP Rocky with a baby @ +350

Kanye West @ +400

T.I. @ +400

Kid Cudi @ +500

David Guetta @ +500

Paul McCartney @ +500

Pharrell Williams @ +650

SZA @ +800

Future @ +900

Chris Martin @ +1200

Ne-Yo @ +1200

Shakira @ +1200

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

