BetOnline Offering +300 Odds On Eminem Featuring In Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Eminem and Rihanna Super Bowl Half Time Show
Eminem and Rihanna Super Bowl Half Time Show

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII which sees the the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs contest for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, we have taken a look at some obscure prop bets that you may like. Betting on who will make a guest appearance with Rihanna during her Super Bowl Half-Tine Show is an intriguing prop bet for NFL bettors to get their teeth stuck into.

+300 Odds On Eminem Featuring During Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, BetOnline are offering odds of +300 for Rihanna to bring out Eminem as a guest during her Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

As all NFL fans will know, the Super Bowl Half-Time Show is quite a spectacle. This year, Rihanna is making her return as she performs live for the first time since her Anti World Tour in 2016.

So many celebrities and world renowned singers are rumoured to be featuring during the Super Bowl Half-Time Show as Rihanna’s surprise guest. It is likely that Rihanna bring out more than one guest to accompany her during her set.

Jay-Z heads the market and it is clear to see why. They collaborated in 2009 with the song ‘Run This Town’ which is one of Rihanna’s most famous songs. It is highly likely that ‘Riri’ plays that song, so betting on Jay-Z at odds of -225 looks like a safe bet.

However, we aren’t here to provide you with a betting pick that is odds on. Here at SportsLens we want to provide you with value when wagering on the Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

That is why our best bet as to which artist Rihanna will bring out during the Half-Time Show at Super Bowl LVII is Eminem. The American rapper featured as a guest during the 2022 Super Bowl Half-Time Show and we think he could well feature again this year with Rihanna.

During her 2016 tour, ‘Riri’ played ‘Love The Way You Lie’ during the vast majority of her sets. That song of course heavily involves Eminem and is one of their most popular songs. It makes sense for the pair to perform the tune during the Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

Given the fact Eminem is good friends with Rihanna and their song ‘Love The Way You Lie’ is world renowned, here at SportsLens we think he could feature against at Super Bowl LVII.

Rihanna Super Bowl Half Time Odds – Guest Appearance?

Here is a full list of odds for who could potentially make a guest appearance with Rihanna during her Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

All odds are priced with BetOnline, one of the best Super Bowl betting sites.

  • Jay-Z @ -225
  • Calvin Harris @ -175
  • Drake @ -150
  • A$AP Rocky @ +200
  • DJ Khaled @ +200
  • Kendrick Lamar @ +250
  • Eminem @ +300
  • A$AP Rocky with a baby @ +350
  • Kanye West @ +400
  • T.I. @ +400
  • Kid Cudi @ +500
  • David Guetta @ +500
  • Paul McCartney @ +500
  • Pharrell Williams @ +650
  • SZA @ +800
  • Future @ +900
  • Chris Martin @ +1200
  • Ne-Yo @ +1200
  • Shakira @ +1200

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟  Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
