American Football

BetOnline NFL Free Bets Promo: Claim $1000 Betting Offer For Monday Night Football

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz von miller out for year bills super bowl hopes take massive hit
rsz von miller out for year bills super bowl hopes take massive hit

The BetOnline NFL free bets promo has up to $1000 in betting offers to claim ahead of the Monday Night Football action between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills this evening.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On NFL With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline NFL Free Bet

RELATED: NFL Odds: 3 Value Proposition Bets For Jets vs. Bills Found At BetOnline

BetOnline NFL Free Bets Promo: Claim $1000 Betting Offer For Monday Night Football

The BetOnline NFL betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on tonight’s Monday Night Football action between the Jets and the Bills.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will land you a $50 NFL free bet.

Why Join BetOnline For Monday Night Football Betting?

BetOnline is an established sportsbook that has won the trust of sports bettors in USA for over 20 years. They offer plenty of NFL markets so are a top pick to bet with ahead of the on the new 2023/24 season and also allow betting from ANY US state.

BetOnline offer one of the best welcome bonuses of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the NFL.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but NFL fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the Monday Night Football action between the Jets and the Bills.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your NFL bets today and you can also then tap into the many existing customer NFL offers.

Bet Money Line Play

Buffalo Bills

 -127 betonline ag

New York Jets

 +107 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Main Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  •  Wide selection of NFL markets for ALL games
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

RELATED: Which NFL Teams Are Yet To Win The Super Bowl? Can A New Side Land Super Bowl LVIII?

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
skysports josh allen buffalo bills 5231248
American Football

LATEST How To Bet On New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills Player Props In New York – NY Sports Betting Sites

Author image Lee Astley  •  2h
Jaxson Smith0Njigba Seahawks pic
American Football
Seahawks vs Rams Free Bet Bonus | Claim $8,750 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 10 2023

Grab a Seahawks vs Rams free bet bonus ahead of today’s big NFL Sunday game with a total of $8,750 in betting offer promos to claim. Plus, you can also…

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 9
American Football
Bovada NFL Betting Offer: Get $750 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 10 2023

The Bovada NFL betting offer will give you $750 in American Football free bets for the upcoming Week 1 action. These free bets are available to use on any football…

Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Florida
American Football
MyBookie NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 10 2023
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs NFL
American Football
Everygame NFL Betting Offer: Claim $500 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 10 2023
Best crypto betting offers
American Football
Best Ethereum NFL Betting Sites With Free Bets
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 10 2023
AP Vikings Cardinals football
American Football
Commanders vs Cardinals Free Bet Bonus | Claim $4,250 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023
Arrow to top