BetOnline NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Week 2

Joe Lyons
The BetOnline NFL betting offer will give you $1,000 in free bets for the upcoming Week 2 action. These free bets are available to use on any NFL market for the 2023 season. Find out below how easy it is to join.

How To Bet On NFL Week 2 With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Week 2 wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline NFL Week 2 Free Bet

BetOnline NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline NFL betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on the upcoming Week 2 action.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 NFL free bet.

Why Join BetOnline For NFL Week 2 Betting?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of NFL markets so are a great choice to bet on the new 2023 season from ANY state in the entire US.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the NFL.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but NFL fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the Week 2 action.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your NFL bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites.
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons
Author image Joe Lyons  •  34min

Author image Joe Lyons  •  59min

