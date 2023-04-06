BetOnline Masters Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets

The BetOnline Masters betting offer will give you $1,000 in golf free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of this week’s Masters golf markets at Augusta where all eyes will be on the current champ Scottie Scheffler.



How To Bet On Masters Golf With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Masters golf wagers Note: The minimum deposit to get this offer is just $55 ($27.50 free bet)

BetOnline Masters Golf Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)



The BetOnline Masters free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on this week’s opening golfing major of the new season.

Deposit up to a max of $2000

Get 50% deposit bonus as a Masters golf free bet

Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 Masters free bet. While the minimum deposit to unlock the Masters golf free bet bonus is just $55.

Why Join BetOnline For Golf Betting On the 2023 Masters?



BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of golf markets so are a great choice to bet on this week’s Masters from any state in the US.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the Masters this week.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but golf lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the Masters from Augusta.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your 2023 Masters free bets today.

Main Reasons To Bet With BetOnline



50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up

25% sports reload business

Vast golfing markets for all the big events

Existing customer golf offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

ALSO SEE: PGA Tour and LIV Golfers Hot Wives and Girlfriends Ready For The Masters in Augusta, Georgia

Other Content You May Like

2023 Masters Golfers Net Worths