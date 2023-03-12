March Madness is finally here, and fans all over the country are excitedly filling out their brackets in hopes of predicting the perfect outcome. However, with the odds of filling out a perfect bracket being around 1 in 9.2 quintillion, it’s highly unlikely that anyone will succeed. Nevertheless, this doesn’t stop people from trying and having fun in the process. Let’s take a look at BetOnline’s March Madness Bracket Contest with $250,000 of cash prizes on offer including $75,000 to the winner.

BetOnline $250k March Madness Bracket Contest

📅 Start Date: March 16th, 2023, 12:30pm ET

💵 Entry Fee: Starts at $25 (discount for multiple entries)

🏀 Maximum Entries: 20

💰 Prize Pool: $250,000

🙌 1st Place Prize: $75,000

As we look ahead to the tournament, one of the most exciting aspects of March Madness is the potential for a Cinderella story. Each year, we see a lower-seeded team make a surprise run in the tournament, and fans love to try and predict which team will be this year’s Cinderella. But, even with the excitement of picking underdogs, the focus is ultimately on the chance to win big prizes.

BetOnline is offering a chance to win a share of $250,000 in cash prizes with their March Madness Bracket Contest. Entries start at just $25 with discounts for extra entries, and there is a chance to win the first prize of a whopping $75,000. However, there are additional prizes for the top 1,000 finishers.

You can enter this contest up to 20 times and save big in the process. 20 entries cost just $180, a staggering savings of $320 from their regular price. But you don’t have to enter 20 times to save. Take a look at the full breakdown of entry fees and prizes below:

Entry Fees:

1st Entry: $25

2nd Entry: $20

3rd Entry: $15

4th to 10th Entry: $10 each

11th to 20th Entry: $5 each

Prizes:

1st: $75,000

2nd: $30,000

3rd: $15,000

4th: $7,500

5th: $5,000

6th: $3,500

7th: $2,500

8th: $2,000

9th: $1,500

10th: $1,000

11th to 15th: $750

16th to 20th: $500

21st to 30th: $450

31st to 40th: $400

41st to 50th: $350

51st to 75th: $300

76th to 100th: $250

101st to 150th: $200

151st to 200th: $150

201st to 400th: $100

401st to 700th: $75

701st to 1,000th: $50

With so many opportunities to win, it’s no wonder that so many people are excited to participate in this contest.

Bracket Tips & Hints

If you want to improve your chances of winning, there are a few helpful hints to keep in mind. First, focus on the top seeds. While it may be tempting to pick a lower-seeded team to make a surprise run, the fact is that 32 of the last 36 winners have been a 1, 2, or 3 seed.

Additionally, start with your winner and work backward. This method can help you make more informed decisions about which teams to select as you move through the bracket.

When it comes to picking number one seeds, history shows that they typically perform very well. Over the past 10 years, 39 out of 40 number one seeds have advanced to the second round, and 25 have reached the Elite 8. Additionally, 8 of the past 10 champions have been a number one seed.

While it’s exciting to pick a few lower-seeded teams to win a couple of games, the reality is that they rarely make deep runs into the tournament. So, it’s best to stick with the favorites deep in the tournament if you want to increase your chances of winning the contest. On that note, here are a few of the favorites to win this year’s NCAA tournament:

*Odds correct at time of publishing. Odds are subject to fluctuation

The real fun part of March Madness is following your bracket and sweating out each game. Even if you don’t win the big prize, the excitement of the tournament and the chance to compete against friends and family is what makes this annual event so special.

With BetOnline’s bracket contest, you have the chance to win big while enjoying all the thrills of the tournament. So, make your picks, submit your bracket, and get ready for the madness to begin!

For a full guide on how to claim your $1,000 bonus at BetOnline, follow the instructions here. Alternatively, click on the box below to take you directly to the website.

Betting Guides You May Like