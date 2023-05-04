Horse Racing

BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offer: $1000 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Andy Newton
Kentucky Derby Trends
The BetOnline Kentucky Derby betting offer will give you $1,000 in horse racing free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on Saturday’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs where all eyes will be on the favorite Forte.

$1000 Welcome Bonus This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

How To Bet On 2023 Kentucky Derby With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Kentucky Derby wagers
  5. Note: The minimum deposit to get this offer is just $55 ($27.50 free bet)

RELATED: Trainer Todd Pletcher Is +120 To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby With ANY Horse

BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline Kentucky Derby free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on this weekend’s first US Triple Crown horse race.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a Kentucky Derby free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 Kentucky Derby free bet. While the minimum deposit to unlock the Kentucky Derby horse racing free bet bonus is just $55.

Why Join BetOnline for Horse Racing Betting On the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of horse racing markets so are a great choice to bet with ahead of Saturday’s 2023 Kentucky Derby.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the big Churchill Downs racing this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but horse racing lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the Kentucky Derby.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your 2023 Kentucky Derby free bets today.

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Main Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast horse racing markets for all the big events
  • Existing customer horse racing offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
ALSO SEE: 2023 Kentucky Derby Trends: Churchill Down Stats To Help Find The Kentucky Derby Winner

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Arrow to top