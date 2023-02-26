Site News

BetOnline Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer: Get $1000 in Boxing Free Bets

Joe Lyons
How To Bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in OK Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites
How To Bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in OK Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites

Claim the BetOnline Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is almost here and you can claim up to $1000 in boxing free bets ahead of the showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

$1,000 Paul vs Fury Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

How to Claim the BetOnline Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Betting Offer

Claiming the BetOnline Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive $1000 in Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Free Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

BetOnline Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Betting Offers: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on Sunday’s monster fight.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury free bet.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Odds

Money Line:

  • Jake Paul @ -163
  • Tommy Fury @ +143

By KO, TKO or DQ:

  • Jake Paul @ +130
  • Tommy Fury @ +310

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
