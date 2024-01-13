American Football

BetOnline Free Bet For NFL Playoff Wildcard Weekend: $1,000 NFL Betting Offer

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
Dak Presscott Cowboys pic

Place a bet on any NFL Wildcard weekend game with BetOnline and you get add up to $1000 in NFL free bets to your new account, plus also use this top offshore sportsbook to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Bet On NFL Wildcard Weekend With BetOnline

  1. Join BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Wildcard bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline NFL Wildcard Weekend Free Bet

BetOnline NFL Betting Offer For Wildcard Weekend: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

Take full advantage of the BetOnline 50% deposit bonus NFL betting offer – which is up to a maximum of $1000.

Or if you can’t outlay the maximum amount – even a $100 deposit will get you a $50 free bet.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Here Are Some BetOnline Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $2000 – Get $1000 free bet
  • Deposit $1000 – Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $500 – Get $250 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $50 free bet

Why Bet With BetOnline For Playoff Wildcard Weekend?

The BetOnline US sportsbook has been a popular pick for NFL betting fans for over 20 years and there is no let-up.

A big plus when using BetOnline to bet on NFL (or any sport) is that they are based offshore, which means the state gambling rules in place in some areas don’t apply to them, or their customers.

You can, therefore, use them in any region of the US – even restricted betting states like New York or Florida.

Then, if we add in the already mentioned $1000 free bet on your first deposit, a quick and simple joining process (NO KYC CHECKS) and ongoing offers – it’s easy to see why BetOnline are a big favourite for NFL betting.

NFL Wildcard Weekend

This weekend sees the playoffs begin with the Wild Card round, featuring: Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions vs LA Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles.

But, by using our featured offshore sportsbook – BetOnline – you can bet on the NFL Playoff Wild Card football games in any areas that still might have restrictions on gambling.

NFL Wildcard Playoff Round Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of The 2024 Post Season

Why Join BetOnline For Wildcard Weekend?

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast NFL Wildcard Weekend markets for various games
  • Existing customer NFL Playoff offers
  • Bet with crypto
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
American Football

LATEST BetOnline Free Bet For NFL Playoff Wildcard Weekend: $1,000 NFL Betting Offer

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 13 2024
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic 1
American Football
How To Bet On NFL Playoff Wild Card In California
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 13 2024

Bet on the NFL Playoff Wild Card games in California, or ANY US State by using the featured US sports betting site below. Plus, also claim up to $1,000 in…

USATSI 22241797 168397130 lowres
American Football
How To Bet On NFL Playoff Wild Card In Texas
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 13 2024

Bet on the NFL Playoff Wild Card games in Texas, or ANY US State by using the featured US sports betting site below. Plus, also claim up to $1,000 in…

Jared Goff Lions pic
American Football
Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions Wild Card Round Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 13 2024
rsz stefon diggs 103022 getty ftr
American Football
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills Wild Card Round Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 13 2024
Dak Prescott
American Football
Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys Wild Card Round Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 13 2024
Raheem Mostert Dolphins pic
American Football
Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs Wild Card Round Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 12 2024
Arrow to top