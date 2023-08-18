College Football

BetOnline College Football Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In NCAAF Free Bets

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
The BetOnline college football betting offer will give you $1,000 in NCAAF free bets for the upcoming Week 0 action. These free bets are available to use on any college football markets for the 2023 season.

How To Bet On College Football With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your college football wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline College Football Free Bet

BetOnline College Football Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline college football betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on the upcoming Week 0 action.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a college football free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 college football free bet.

Why Join BetOnline For College Football Betting?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of college football markets so are a great choice to bet on the 2023 NCAAF season from ANY state in the entire US.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the college football.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but college football fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the Week 0 action.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your college football bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast college football markets for various games
  • Existing customer college football offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
