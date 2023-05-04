Betting

BetOnline Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing Free Bets

Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing

The BetOnline Canelo vs Ryder betting offer will give you $1,000 in boxing free bets for Saturday’s undisputed super-middleweight clash. These free bets are available to use on any boxing markets for the Canelo vs Ryder fight.

How To Bet On Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Canelo vs Ryder wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Canelo vs Ryder Free Bet

BetOnline Canelo vs Ryder Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline Canelo vs Ryder betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s monster boxing card.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a Canelo vs Ryder free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder free bet.

Why Join BetOnline For Boxing Betting On Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of boxing markets so are a great choice to bet on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder from ANY state in the entire US.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the boxing this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but boxing fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder undisputed super-middleweight clash this weekend.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your Canelo vs Ryder bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast boxing markets for various fights
  • Existing customer boxing offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
