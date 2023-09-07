NFL

BetOnline Betting Offer For Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions Free Bets

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Arkansas
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Arkansas

Ahead of the NFL curtain raiser on Thursday, BetOnline are giving new users the chance to claim up to $1000 in Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions free bets to get the season up and running.

How to Claim $1000 in Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions Free Bets

Once you are a fully-fledged user over at BetOnline, there is an opportunity to claim up to $1000 in free bets ready to use on Week 1 of the NFL season.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive up to $1000 in Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions free bets
Reasons to Join BetOnline For NFL Betting

Having established itself as one of the USA’s most popular destination for sports betting online, BetOnline has been at the forefront of the industry for the better part of 20 years.

This is largely down to having superior offerings, both in terms of the volume of markets as well as the competitive prices on offer to customers.

In particular, they are synonymous with having some of the most comprehensive NFL markets, complete with everything from gametime selections such as moneyline winners, right the way through to parlay building capabilities and deep player props.

The ‘futures’ markets have also proved to be popular with BetOnline customers, with divisional winners, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl outright winners all available to wager on.

How to Bet On the Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions With BetOnline

  • Make an account with BetOnline
  • Locate the NFL markets
  • Find the Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions page
  • Select your bet, choose your wager amount and place it.
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

