NFL

BetOnline 2023 Super Bowl Odds Including Betting Lines, Moneyline & Over/Under

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Check out the best 2023 Super Bowl odds for Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs including betting lines, moneyline, point spread and over/under odds.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟  Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

Super Bowl Odds

More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before. NFL fans can maximize their profits by placing their bets at BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl odds in every US state. Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline below.

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

Getting the best Super Bowl moneyline odds is important for NFL fans that want to cash in on Super Bowl Sunday. NFL fans that don’t want to worry about covering the spread can still bet on a team to win by wagering on the moneyline.

Here are the prices from BetOnline for which team will triumph at Super Bowl LVII.

  • Philadelphia Eagles @ -135
  • Kansas City Chiefs @ +115

Super Bowl Point Spread Odds

While the Super Bowl point spread is set very sharp, NFL fans can still find discrepancies between the top sportsbooks. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread odds.

The Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine play-off games. However, the Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia. Here are the point spread prices from BetOnline ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

  • Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 @ -110
  • Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 @ -110

Super Bowl Under/Over Odds

Availing of the best Super Bowl under/over odds is integral for NFL fans that want to cash in on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. NFL fans that don’t want to worry about wagering on the moneyline or covering the spread can still bet on how many points there will be in the match.

Here are the under/over points total prices from BetOnline for Super Bowl LVII.

  • Over 50.0 @ -110
  • Under 50.0 @ -110

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Michael Eaves NFL Super Bowl Betting Pick
NFL

LATEST Michael Eaves Super Bowl Betting Pick: Chiefs To Clip Eagles’ Wings

Author image Paul Kelly  •  28min
Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
BetOnline 2023 Super Bowl Odds: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Lines, Moneyline & Over/Under
Author image Paul Kelly  •  35min

Check out the best 2023 Super Bowl odds for Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs including betting lines, moneyline, point spread and over/under odds. Super Bowl 2023…

Dan Orlovsky NFL Super Bowl Betting Pick
NFL
Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky Super Bowl Betting Pick: Eagles To Edge Out Chiefs In Thriller
Author image Paul Kelly  •  49min

Former American football quarterback turned ESPN NFL analyst, Dan Orlovsky, is predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to narrowly beat the Kansas City Chiefs 30-28 to become Super Bowl Champions for the…

EveryGame Offers 750 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023
NFL
EveryGame Offers $750 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
Bovada Offers 750 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023
NFL
Bovada Offers $750 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
BetUS Super Bowl Offer 2500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL
BetUS Super Bowl Offer: $2,500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
GTBets Super Bowl Offer 750 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL
GTBets Super Bowl Offer: $750 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
Arrow to top