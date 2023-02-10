Check out the best 2023 Super Bowl odds for Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs including betting lines, moneyline, point spread and over/under odds.
Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:
- 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
- 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
- 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
- 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
- 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5
Super Bowl Odds
More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before. NFL fans can maximize their profits by placing their bets at BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl odds in every US state. Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline below.
Super Bowl Moneyline Odds
Getting the best Super Bowl moneyline odds is important for NFL fans that want to cash in on Super Bowl Sunday. NFL fans that don’t want to worry about covering the spread can still bet on a team to win by wagering on the moneyline.
Here are the prices from BetOnline for which team will triumph at Super Bowl LVII.
- Philadelphia Eagles @ -135
- Kansas City Chiefs @ +115
Super Bowl Point Spread Odds
While the Super Bowl point spread is set very sharp, NFL fans can still find discrepancies between the top sportsbooks. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread odds.
The Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine play-off games. However, the Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia. Here are the point spread prices from BetOnline ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
- Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 @ -110
- Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 @ -110
Super Bowl Under/Over Odds
Availing of the best Super Bowl under/over odds is integral for NFL fans that want to cash in on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. NFL fans that don’t want to worry about wagering on the moneyline or covering the spread can still bet on how many points there will be in the match.
Here are the under/over points total prices from BetOnline for Super Bowl LVII.
- Over 50.0 @ -110
- Under 50.0 @ -110
How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000