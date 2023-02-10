Check out the best 2023 Super Bowl odds for Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs including betting lines, moneyline, point spread and over/under odds.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

Super Bowl Odds

More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before. NFL fans can maximize their profits by placing their bets at BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl odds in every US state. Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline below.

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

Getting the best Super Bowl moneyline odds is important for NFL fans that want to cash in on Super Bowl Sunday. NFL fans that don’t want to worry about covering the spread can still bet on a team to win by wagering on the moneyline.

Here are the prices from BetOnline for which team will triumph at Super Bowl LVII.

Philadelphia Eagles @ -135

Kansas City Chiefs @ +115

Super Bowl Point Spread Odds

While the Super Bowl point spread is set very sharp, NFL fans can still find discrepancies between the top sportsbooks. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread odds.

The Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine play-off games. However, the Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia. Here are the point spread prices from BetOnline ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 @ -110

Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 @ -110

Super Bowl Under/Over Odds

Availing of the best Super Bowl under/over odds is integral for NFL fans that want to cash in on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. NFL fans that don’t want to worry about wagering on the moneyline or covering the spread can still bet on how many points there will be in the match.

Here are the under/over points total prices from BetOnline for Super Bowl LVII.

Over 50.0 @ -110

Under 50.0 @ -110

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000

