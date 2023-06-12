Golf

BetNow US Open Free Bets: $300 Golf Betting Offer for 2023 US Open

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
Max Homa Golf
Max Homa Golf

The BetNow US Open free bets will give you a $300 betting offer. These free bets are then on offer to use ahead of the 123rd running of the third golfing major of the season this week from the Los Angeles Country Club in California.

How To Bet On 2023 US Open Golf With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $300
  4. Place your 2023 US Open golf wagers
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

Already got an account with our featured Sportsbook? See more US Open golf free bet offers here

RELATED: Rory McIlroy Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: McIlroy Boasts Colossal $220 Million Net Worth

BetNow US Open golf Free Bets: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Betting Offer)

The BetNow 2023 US Open golf free bets bonus is one of the best around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on this week’s huge golf event at Los Angeles Country Club in California.

  • Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus
  • Get 150% deposit bonus as a 2023 US Open golf free bet
  • Maximum free bet $300

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 US Open golf free bet.

When is the US Open 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 123rd U.S. Open
  • 📅  Date: Thursday June 15 till Sunday June 18
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Los Angeles Country Club | LA, California, USA
  • 🎲  U.S. Open Championship Odds: Scheffler 15/2 | John Rahm 11/1 | McIlroy 12/1Koepka 12/1

Why Join BetNow For Golf Betting On 2023 US Open Golf

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to golf betting on the 2023 US Open this week They offer plenty of golf markets so are a great choice to bet on the third major of the season and can bet from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the US Open this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but golf lovers will find the best odds and latest offers for the 2023 US Open this Thursday-Sunday.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your golf bets this week.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast golf markets
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

ALSO SEE: Scottie Scheffler Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Scheffler Worth $15 Million

US Open Golf Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 US Open odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Scottie Scheffler 15/2
  • Jon Rahm 11/1
  • Rory McIlroy 12/1
  • Brooks Koepka 12/1
  • Patrick Cantlay 14/1
  • Viktor Hovland 16/1
  • Xander Schauffele 20/1
  • Collin Morikawa 25/1
  • Jordan Spieth 25/1
  • Cameron Smith 28/1
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick 28/1
  • Max Homa 28/1
  • Tony Finau 30/1
  • Dustin Johnson 35/1
  • Justin Thomas 35/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Author image
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
