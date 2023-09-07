Betting

BetNow UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $300 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Israel Adesanya UFC 4
Israel Adesanya UFC 4

The BetNow UFC 293 betting offer will give you $300 in Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of the vast UFC markets for the Adesanya vs Strickland UFC Middleweight Title clash this Saturday night.

10% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On UFC 293 With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $300
  4. Place your UFC 293 wagers
Claim $300 BetNow UFC 293 Free Bet

RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview & Odds

BetNow UFC 293 Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Free Bet)

The BetNow UFC 293 betting offer and free bet bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on Saturday’s UFC extravaganza from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

  • Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus
  • Get 150% deposit bonus as a UFC 293 free bet
  • Maximum free bet $300

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 UFC 293 free bet.

Why Join BetNow For Sports Betting On UFC 293?

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to your MMA betting on the stacked UFC 293 card this Saturday night. They offer plenty of UFC markets so are a great choice to bet on all 12 UFC 293 fights from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the UFC 293 card this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but MMA fans will find the best odds and latest offers on UFC 293 this weekend.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your UFC 293 bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast UFC markets for various fights
  • Existing customer UFC offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
10% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

RELATED: Israel Adesanya Net Worth & Career Earnings | Sean Strickland Net Worth & Career Earnings

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Israel Adesanya UFC Belt
Betting

LATEST MyBookie UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets

Author image Paul Kelly  •  3min
Israel Adesanya UFC 4
Betting
BetNow UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $300 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  18min

The BetNow UFC 293 betting offer will give you $300 in Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any…

UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
Betting
BetUS UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  23min

Ahead of the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland fight in Sydney, Australia this weekend at UFC 293, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free…

UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland 1
Betting
Bovada UFC 293 Betting Offer: Get $750 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  32min
UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland 1 1
Betting
Everygame UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $750 In UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  36min
Israel Adesanya UFC 2
Betting
BetOnline UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  41min
Israel Adesanya UFC 1
Betting
How To Bet On UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland In Canada | Canada Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Arrow to top