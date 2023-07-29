Betting

BetNow UFC 291 Betting Offer: Claim $300 In UFC 291 Poirier vs Gaethje 2 Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dustin Poirier UFC 1 1
Dustin Poirier UFC 1 1

The BetNow UFC 291 betting offer will give you $300 in Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 UFC free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of the vast UFC markets for the Poirier vs Gaethje BMF Title clash this Saturday night.

How To Bet On UFC 291 With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $300
  4. Place your UFC 291 wagers
Claim $300 BetNow UFC 291 Free Bet

RELATED: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Betting Picks: UFC 291 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

BetNow UFC 291 Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Free Bet)

The BetNow UFC 291 betting offer and free bet bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on Saturday’s UFC extravaganza from the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah.

  • Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus
  • Get 150% deposit bonus as a UFC 291 free bet
  • Maximum free bet $300

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 UFC 291 free bet.

Why Join BetNow For Sports Betting On UFC 291?

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to your MMA betting on the stacked UFC 291 card this Saturday night. They offer plenty of UFC markets so are a great choice to bet on all 12 UFC 291 fights from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the UFC 291 card this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but MMA fans will find the best odds and latest offers on UFC 291 this weekend.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your UFC 291 bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast UFC markets for various fights
  • Existing customer UFC offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
RELATED: Dustin Poirier Net Worth & Career Earnings | Justin Gaethje Net Worth & Career Earnings

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Latest news

