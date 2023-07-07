The BetNow UFC 290 betting offer will give you $300 in Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez UFC free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of the vast UFC markets for the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez UFC Featherweight Title clash this Saturday night.

How To Bet On UFC 290 With BetNow

Create a BetNow account Deposit funds into your account Receive your free bet of up to $300 Place your UFC 290 wagers

BetNow UFC 290 Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Free Bet)



The BetNow UFC 290 betting offer and free bet bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on Saturday’s UFC extravaganza from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus

Get 150% deposit bonus as a UFC 290 free bet

Maximum free bet $300

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 UFC 290 free bet.

Why Join BetNow For Sports Betting On UFC 290?

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to your MMA betting on the stacked UFC 290 card this Saturday night. They offer plenty of UFC markets so are a great choice to bet on all 12 UFC 290 fights from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the UFC 290 card this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but MMA fans will find the best odds and latest offers on UFC 290 this weekend.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your UFC 290 bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow



150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up

10% weekly rebate

Vast UFC markets for various fights

Existing customer UFC offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

