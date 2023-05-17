Horse Racing

BetNow Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $300 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Andy Newton
The BetNow Preakness Stakes betting offer will give you $300 in horse free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use ahead of the 148th running of “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans” this Saturday at Pimlico racetrack.

How To Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $300
  4. Place your 2023 Preakness Stakes wagers
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

RELATED: Mage Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby Winner The Pimlico Favorite

BetNow Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Free Bet)

The BetNow Preakness Stakes free bets bonus is one of the best around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on Saturday’s second US Triple Crown race.

  • Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus
  • Get 150% deposit bonus as a 2023 Preakness Stakes free bet
  • Maximum free bet $300

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 Preakness Stakes free bet.

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1

Why Join BetNow For Horse Racing Betting On 2023 Preakness Stakes

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to horse racing betting on the 2023 Preakness Stakes this Saturday. They offer plenty of horse racing markets so are a great choice to bet on the big Pimlico race from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the Preakness Stakes this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but horse racing fans will find the best odds and latest offers for the 2023 Preakness Stakes on Saturday May 6.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your horse racing bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast horse racing markets for various races
  • Existing customer horse racing offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

ALSO SEE: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Horse Racing Related Content

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
