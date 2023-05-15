Golf

BetNow PGA Championship Free Bets: $300 Golf Betting Offer

Brooks Koepka Golf

The BetNow PGA Championship free bets will give you a $300 betting offer. These free bets are then on offer to use ahead of the 105th running of the second golfing major of the season this week.

How To Bet On 2023 PGA Championship With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $300
  4. Place your 2023 PGA Championship wagers
BetNow PGA Championship Free Bets: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Betting Offer)

The BetNow PGA Championship free bets bonus is one of the best around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on this week’s huge golf event at Oak Hill Country Club.

  • Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus
  • Get 150% deposit bonus as a 2023 PGA Championship free bet
  • Maximum free bet $300

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 PGA Championship free bet.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 105th PGA Championship
  • 📅  Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
  • 🎲  PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

Why Join BetNow For Golf Betting On 2023 PGA Championship

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to golf betting on the 2023 PGA Championship this week They offer plenty of golf markets so are a great choice to bet on the second major of the season and can bet from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the PGA Championship this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but golf lovers will find the best odds and latest offers for the 2023 PGA Championship this Thursday-Sunday.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your golf bets this week.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast golf markets
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Jon Rahm + 800
  • Scottie Scheffler + 800
  • Rory McIlroy +1100
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Xander Schauffele +2000
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Dustin Johnson +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Jason Day + 2500
  • Cameron Smith +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Cameron Young +3000
  • Viktor Hovland +3000
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

