BetNow PGA Championship Free Bets: $300 Golf Betting Offer

The BetNow PGA Championship free bets will give you a $300 betting offer. These free bets are then on offer to use ahead of the 105th running of the second golfing major of the season this week.



How To Bet On 2023 PGA Championship With BetNow

Create a BetNow account Deposit funds into your account Receive your free bet of up to $300 Place your 2023 PGA Championship wagers

Already got an account with our featured Sportsbook? See more PGA Championship free bet offers here

RELATED: Justin Thomas Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: The Current Champ Looking For Back-to-Back PGA Wins

BetNow PGA Championship Free Bets: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Betting Offer)



The BetNow PGA Championship free bets bonus is one of the best around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on this week’s huge golf event at Oak Hill Country Club.

Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus

Get 150% deposit bonus as a 2023 PGA Championship free bet

Maximum free bet $300

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 PGA Championship free bet.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

Why Join BetNow For Golf Betting On 2023 PGA Championship



BetNow have got you covered when it comes to golf betting on the 2023 PGA Championship this week They offer plenty of golf markets so are a great choice to bet on the second major of the season and can bet from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the PGA Championship this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but golf lovers will find the best odds and latest offers for the 2023 PGA Championship this Thursday-Sunday.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your golf bets this week.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow



150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up

10% weekly rebate

Vast golf markets

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

ALSO SEE: PGA Championship Each Way Picks: Tyrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler Headline Our Sleeper Picks

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Other Content You May Like