Golf

BetNow PGA Championship Free Bets: $300 Golf Betting Offer

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Brooks Koepka Golf
Brooks Koepka Golf

The BetNow PGA Championship free bets will give you a $300 betting offer. These free bets are then on offer to use ahead of the 105th running of the second golfing major of the season this week.

How To Bet On 2023 PGA Championship With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $300
  4. Place your 2023 PGA Championship wagers
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

Already got an account with our featured Sportsbook? See more PGA Championship free bet offers here

RELATED: Justin Thomas Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: The Current Champ Looking For Back-to-Back PGA Wins

BetNow PGA Championship Free Bets: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Betting Offer)

The BetNow PGA Championship free bets bonus is one of the best around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on this week’s huge golf event at Oak Hill Country Club.

  • Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus
  • Get 150% deposit bonus as a 2023 PGA Championship free bet
  • Maximum free bet $300

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 PGA Championship free bet.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 105th PGA Championship
  • 📅  Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
  • 🎲  PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

Why Join BetNow For Golf Betting On 2023 PGA Championship

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to golf betting on the 2023 PGA Championship this week They offer plenty of golf markets so are a great choice to bet on the second major of the season and can bet from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the PGA Championship this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but golf lovers will find the best odds and latest offers for the 2023 PGA Championship this Thursday-Sunday.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your golf bets this week.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast golf markets
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

ALSO SEE: PGA Championship Each Way Picks: Tyrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler Headline Our Sleeper Picks

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Jon Rahm + 800
  • Scottie Scheffler + 800
  • Rory McIlroy +1100
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Xander Schauffele +2000
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Dustin Johnson +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Jason Day + 2500
  • Cameron Smith +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Cameron Young +3000
  • Viktor Hovland +3000
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Jon Rahm Golf
Golf

LATEST Jon Rahm Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $20 Million Net Worth For Spanish Golf Star

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 15 2023
Scottie Scheffler Equipment
Golf
Scottie Scheffler Equipment: What Golf Clubs Does 2022 Masters Champion Use?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 15 2023

Scottie Scheffler is back in major action this week, and will hold high hopes of continuing a special run of form that saw him claim one the biggest prize on…

kelley cahill jon rahm masters win
Golf
LOOK: Jon Rahm and Wife Kelley Cahill Celebrate His 2023 Masters Win
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 10 2023

In a thrilling weekend showdown at Augusta National, Jon Rahm emerged victorious, securing his first Masters title. Rahm chased down Brooks Koepka, who held a four-shot lead before the weather-affected…

rsz brooks koepka smirk masters thursday 2023
Golf
Brooks Koepka On Track To Win First Masters Of Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 9 2023
liv golf - brooks koepka
Golf
Brooks Koepka Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Four-Time Major Winner Looking For First Green Jacket
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 15 2023
jason day golf - john deere classic
Golf
Jason Day Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Former World No.1 Eyes Second Major Championship At Augusta
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 8 2023
rocket mortgage classic - collin morikawa golf
Golf
Collin Morikawa Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Two-Time Major Winner Eyes First Green Jacket
Author image Andy Newton  •  Apr 8 2023
Arrow to top