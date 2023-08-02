Betting

BetNow Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Poster 1
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Poster 1

The BetNow Paul vs Diaz betting offer will give you $300 in Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of the vast markets for the huge Paul vs Diaz clash from Dallas, Texas this Saturday night.

150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $300
  4. Place your Paul vs Diaz wagers
Claim $300 BetNow Paul vs Diaz Free Bet

RELATED: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

BetNow Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Free Bet)

The BetNow Paul vs Diaz betting offer and free bet bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on Saturday’s boxing extravaganza from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

  • Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus
  • Get 150% deposit bonus as a Paul vs Diaz free bet
  • Maximum free bet $300

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 Paul vs Diaz free bet.

Why Join BetNow For Sports Betting On Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz?

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to your boxing betting on the stacked Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz card this Saturday night. They offer plenty of boxing markets so are a great choice to bet on this 185-pound super-fight from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the Paul vs Diaz cruiserweight bout this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but boxing fans will find the best odds and latest offers on Paul vs Diaz this weekend.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast boxing markets for various fights
  • Existing customer boxing offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

RELATED: Jake Paul Net Worth & Career Earnings | Nate Diaz Net Worth & Career Earnings

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Boxing Jake Paul
Betting

LATEST Everygame Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Boxing Free Bets

Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min
Nate Diaz UFC
Betting
BetOnline Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Paul vs Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  11min

The BetOnline Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz betting offer will give you $1,000 in boxing free bets for Saturday’s 185-pound super-clash. These free bets are available to use on any…

Boxing Jake Paul
Betting
How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz In Mexico | Mexico Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

The stage is set for an incredible night of b0xing action on August 5 at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. If you want to get a piece of…

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
Betting
How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz In Canada | Canada Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
Jake Paul Weigh-Ins Boxing
Betting
How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz In USA | US Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
Errol Spence Jr Boxing 1 1
Betting
MyBookie Spence vs Crawford Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 29 2023
Errol Spence Jr Boxing 4 1
Betting
Bovada Spence vs Crawford Betting Offer: Get $750 In Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 29 2023
Arrow to top