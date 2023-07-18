The BetNow Open golf free bets will give you a $300 betting offer. These free bets are then on offer to use ahead of the 151st running of the fourth golfing major of the season which is being staged this year at the Royal Liverpool golf course in England.
How To Bet On 2023 Open Golf With BetNow
- Create a BetNow account
- Deposit funds into your account
- Receive your free bet of up to $300
- Place your 2023 Open golf bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
BetNow Open Golf Free Bets: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Betting Offer)
The BetNow 2023 Open golf free bets bonus is one of the best around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on this week’s huge golf event at Royal Liverpool in the UK.
- Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus
- Get 150% deposit bonus as a 2023 Open golf free bet
- Maximum free bet $300
Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?
Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 Open golf free bet.
When is the Open Championship 2023?
- ⛳️ Event: 151st Open Championships
- 📅 Date: Thursday July 20 till Sunday July 23
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 7am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Cameron Smith (-20)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake | Merseyside, England
- 🎲 The Open Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +550 | McIlroy +650 | Rahm +1200 | Smith +1800
Why Join BetNow For Golf Betting On 2023 Open Golf
BetNow have got you covered when it comes to golf betting on the 2023 Open this week They offer plenty of golf markets so are a great choice to bet on the fourth major of the season and can bet from ANY state in the US.
BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the Open Championship this weekend.
Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but golf lovers will find the best odds and latest offers for the 2023 Open Championship this Thursday-Sunday.
Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your golf bets this week.
Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow
- 150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up
- 10% weekly rebate
- Vast golf markets
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
- Easy to navigate site and mobile app
- T&C’s apply
2023 Open Championship Golf Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Open golf odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US:
- Scottie Scheffler +550
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Jon Rahm +1200
- Cameron Smith +1800
- Brooks Koepka +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Viktor Hovland +2000
- Rickie Fowler +2200
- Xander Schauffele +2250
- Dustin Johnson +2800
- Collin Morikawa +2800
- Jordan Spieth +3200
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000
- Tony Finau +5000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
