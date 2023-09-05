NFL

BetNow NFL Free Bets: Claim $1000 Football Betting Offer For Week 1

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 1

There’s some BetNow NFL free bets to claim ahead of the new 2023/24 season that will see football fans get up to a $1000 welcome offer. You can then use this free bet to place wagers on ANY NFL match in ANY US state.

How To Bet On NFL With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $300 BetNow NFL Free Bet

BetNow NFL Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetNow NFL offer and free bet bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on the upcoming new season that gets going on Thursday 7th September with games also on Sunday 9th and Monday 10th.

You can also use the BetNow sportsbook in ANY US state – even if you live in a current banned betting area.

  • Deposit up to a max of $1000 to claim 100% deposit bonus
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 100% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $20 opening deposit will bag you a $20 NFL free bet.

Why Join BetNow For NFL Betting?

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to your 2023/24 NFL betting on the week 1 action. Bettors can place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 100% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $1000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the new NFL season.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s wide sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but NFL lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the upcoming Week 1 action.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your NFL bets this season.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
