NFL

BetNow NFL Free Bet Bonus: Claim $1000 Betting Offer For Monday Night Football

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Damien Harris Bills pic
Damien Harris Bills pic

Claim the BetNow NFL free bet bonus today that will see new players walk away with up to $1000 in betting offers that you could use on the big Monday night football action this evening.

10% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On NFL With BetNow

  1. Open a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetNow NFL Free Bet

RELATED: ChatGPT Predicts The New York Jets To Reign Triumphant Over The Buffalo Bills In Season Opener

BetNow NFL Free Bet Bonus: Claim $1000 Betting Offer Today (100% Deposit Bonus)

The BetNow NFL offer and free bet bonus is one of the best around, giving you a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1000 that you could use on the monster Monday night football action between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

You can also use the BetNow sportsbook in ANY US state – even if you live in a current banned betting area.

  • Deposit up to a max of $1000 to claim 100% deposit bonus
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 100% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $20 opening deposit will land you a $20 NFL free bet.

Why Join BetNow For NFL Monday Night Football NFL Betting?

BetNow have got your back if you like betting on the NFL.

Bettors can enjoy placing wagers on the moneyline, point spread, total points markets and many more including player props, which can also all be done when betting in ANY US state.

BetNow offer a leading welcome bonus of 100% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000.

Therefore, if you deposit $1000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the new NFL season – which you might want to use on tonight’s Monday night football between the Jets and Bills.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s wide sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but NFL fans will find the best odds and latest offers for the new 2023/24 season.

Main Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Wide selection of NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
10% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

RELATED: Jets vs Bills Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Aaron Rodgers Set To Guide The Jets To Victory

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Damien Harris Bills pic
NFL

LATEST BetNow NFL Free Bet Bonus: Claim $1000 Betting Offer For Monday Night Football

Author image Andy Newton  •  2min
ChatGPT Jets
NFL
Bovada NFL Betting Offer Bonus: $750 Jets vs Bills Free Bets Welcome Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

The Bovada NFL betting offer bonus will land you up to $750 in Jets vs Bills free bets ahead of the Monday night football action. You can also bet with…

NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame
NFL
Monday Night Football Free Bet Bonus: Claim Up To $8,750 In NFL Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

There is a Monday night football free bet bonus that sees up to $8,750 in NFL betting offers to claim. You can also sign-up with these trusted football sportsbooks to…

jalin Hyatt Giants pic 1
NFL
Giants vs Cowboys Free Bet Bonus | Claim $8,750 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  18h
Best California Sportsbooks Chargers vs Jaguars
NFL
Chargers vs Dolphins Free Bet Bonus | Claim $8,750 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  18h
ChatGPT Broncos
NFL
Broncos vs Raiders Free Bet Bonus | Claim $8,750 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  18h
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic
NFL
Patriots vs Eagles Free Bet Bonus | Claim $8,750 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  18h
Arrow to top