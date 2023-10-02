NFL

BetNow NFL Free Bet: $1000 To Bet On Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
Claim the BetNow NFL free bet of $1000 today that you could use to bet on the Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football clash at the MetLife Stadium this evening.

How To Bet On NFL With BetNow

  1. Open a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetNow NFL Free Bet

RELATED: Rams Injury Report: The team is hopeful that Cooper Kupp will return from the IR in Week 5

BetNow NFL Free Bet Bonus: Claim $1000 Betting Offer Today (100% Deposit Bonus)

The BetNow NFL free bet bonus is one of the best around, giving you a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1000 that you could use on the monster Monday night football action between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

You can also use the BetNow sportsbook in ANY US state – even if you live in a current banned betting area.

  • Deposit up to a max of $1000 to claim 100% deposit bonus
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 100% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $20 opening deposit will land you a $20 NFL free bet.

Why Join BetNow For NFL Monday Night Football (Giants vs Seahawks)?

BetNow have you covered if you like betting on the NFL.

Bettors can enjoy placing wagers on the moneyline, point spread, total points markets and many more including player props, which can also all be done when betting in ANY US state.

BetNow offer a leading welcome bonus of 100% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000.

Therefore, if you deposit $1000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the new NFL season – which you might want to use on tonight’s Monday night football between the Giants and Seahawks.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s wide sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but NFL fans will find the best odds and latest offers.

Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Wide selection of NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
RELATED: NFL Week 5 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Arrow to top