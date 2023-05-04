Horse Racing

BetNow Kentucky Derby Betting Offer: $300 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
tapit trice
tapit trice

The BetNow Kentucky Derby betting offer will give you $300 in horse free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use ahead of the 149th running of the Run for the Roses this Saturday at Churchill Downs.

How To Bet On 2023 Kentucky Derby With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $300
  4. Place your 2023 Kentucky Derby wagers
Claim $300 BetNow Kentucky Derby Free Bet

Already got an account with our featured Sportsbook? See more Kentucky Derby free bet offers here

RELATED: What Are The Best Kentucky Derby Trial Races?

BetNow Kentucky Derby Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Free Bet)

The BetNow Kentucky Derby free bets bonus is one of the best around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on Saturday’s first US Triple Crown race.

  • Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus
  • Get 150% deposit bonus as a 2023 Kentucky Derby free bet
  • Maximum free bet $300

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 Kentucky Derby free bet.

Why Join BetNow For Horse Racing Betting On 2023 Kentucky Derby

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to horse racing betting on the 2023 Kentucky Derby this Saturday. They offer plenty of horse racing markets so are a great choice to bet on the big Churchill Downs race from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the Kentucky Derby this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but horse racing fans will find the best odds and latest offers for the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday May 6.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your horse racing bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast horse racing markets for various races
  • Existing customer horse racing offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply

ALSO SEE: 2023 Kentucky Derby Prize Money Breakdown: How Much Will The Kentucky Derby Winner Earn?

Horse Racing Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing

LATEST BetUS Kentucky Derby Betting Offer: $2500 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Author image Andy Newton  •  30min
Kentucky Derby Trends
Horse Racing
BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offer: $1000 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  48min

The BetOnline Kentucky Derby betting offer will give you $1,000 in horse racing free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on Saturday’s 149th running of the…

Lord Miles
Horse Racing
Lord Miles Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Wood Memorial Stakes Winner Heading To Churchill Downs
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

The Lord Miles Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this Saffie A. Joseph Jr runner, at 30/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites….

derma sotogake
Horse Racing
Derma Sotogake Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Japanese Runner With A Big Chance
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
angel of empire
Horse Racing
Angel Of Empire Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Arkansas Derby Winner Popular In The Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
Mage
Horse Racing
Mage Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Recent Second To Forte Reads Well
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
reinarnate horse1
Horse Racing
Reincarnate Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Arkansas Derby Third With Outsiders Chance
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
Arrow to top