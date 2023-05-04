The BetNow Kentucky Derby betting offer will give you $300 in horse free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use ahead of the 149th running of the Run for the Roses this Saturday at Churchill Downs.
How To Bet On 2023 Kentucky Derby With BetNow
- Create a BetNow account
- Deposit funds into your account
- Receive your free bet of up to $300
- Place your 2023 Kentucky Derby wagers
Already got an account with our featured Sportsbook? See more Kentucky Derby free bet offers here
RELATED: What Are The Best Kentucky Derby Trial Races?
BetNow Kentucky Derby Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Free Bet)
The BetNow Kentucky Derby free bets bonus is one of the best around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on Saturday’s first US Triple Crown race.
- Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus
- Get 150% deposit bonus as a 2023 Kentucky Derby free bet
- Maximum free bet $300
Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?
Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 Kentucky Derby free bet.
Why Join BetNow For Horse Racing Betting On 2023 Kentucky Derby
BetNow have got you covered when it comes to horse racing betting on the 2023 Kentucky Derby this Saturday. They offer plenty of horse racing markets so are a great choice to bet on the big Churchill Downs race from ANY state in the US.
BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the Kentucky Derby this weekend.
Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but horse racing fans will find the best odds and latest offers for the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday May 6.
Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your horse racing bets this weekend.
Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow
- 150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up
- 10% weekly rebate
- Vast horse racing markets for various races
- Existing customer horse racing offers
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
- Easy to navigate site and mobile app
- T&C’s apply
ALSO SEE: 2023 Kentucky Derby Prize Money Breakdown: How Much Will The Kentucky Derby Winner Earn?
Horse Racing Related Content
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Best Sites, Odds & Tips
- The Latest Kentucky Derby Odds 2023 – Compare the Best Odds
- Kentucky Derby Betting 2023 – Best Betting Sites & Racebooks
- Breeders’ Cup Betting Sites & Racebooks 2023
- 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips
- Best Horse Racing Betting Apps in USA
- Best Live Sports Betting Sites in the USA 2023 – Compare Live Betting Sportsbooks
- Best Sports Betting Apps USA 2023 – Get $1,000 in Free Bets
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets
- Best New Sports Betting Sites – New Sportsbooks in USA for 2023