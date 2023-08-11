Betting

BetNow Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Boxing 1
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Boxing 1

The BetNow Joshua vs Helenius betting offer will give you $300 in Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius boxing free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of the vast markets for the Joshua vs Helenius heavyweight clash.

150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On Joshua vs Helenius With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $300
  4. Place your Joshua vs Helenius wagers
Claim $300 BetNow Joshua vs Helenius Free Bet

RELATED: Anthony Joshua Net Worth Hits $150 Million & Surpasses Lennox Lewis

BetNow Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Free Bet)

The BetNow Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius betting offer and free bet bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on Saturday’s boxing extravaganza from the O2 Arena, London, England.

  • Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus
  • Get 150% deposit bonus as a Joshua vs Helenius free bet
  • Maximum free bet $300

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius free bet.

Why Join BetNow For Sports Betting On Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius?

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to your boxing betting on the stacked Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius card this Saturday night. They offer plenty of boxing markets so are a great choice to bet on this compelling heavyweight fight from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the Joshua vs Helenius bout this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but boxing fans will find the best odds and latest offers on Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius this weekend.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your Joshua vs Helenius bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast boxing markets for various fights
  • Existing customer boxing offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

RELATED: Anthony Joshua Boxing Record: ‘AJ’ Has 22 Knockouts In 25 Wins

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

