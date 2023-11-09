The BetNow UFC 295 betting offer, which includes the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira main event fight, will see new players get up to $1,000 in UFC free bets ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view card from Madison Square Garden, New York.



How To Bet On With BetNow For UFC 295

Open a BetNow account Deposit funds into your account Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your UFC 295 bets

BetNow UFC 295 Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up To $1,000 Free Bet)



The BetNow betting offer for the huge UFC 295 pay-per-view card is as simple as they come, with a 100% deposit bonus on the table that will double your initial outlay up to a maximum $1,000.



With BetNow also being based offshore, you can place your UFC 295 bets with them in ANY US state.

Deposit up to a max of $1000 to claim 100% deposit bonus

Get 100% deposit bonus as a UFC free bet

Maximum free bet $1000

Here Are Some BetNow Deposit Bonus Examples

Deposit $1,000 – Get $1,000 free bet

Deposit $500 – Get $500 free bet

Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet

How To Bet On UFC 295 At BetNow

Once you’ve opened an account and deposited funds, head to the ‘MMA’ section in the left navigation menu.

Then find the ‘UFC 295’ tab down the left side menu and you’ll find all 13 UFC 295 fights on Saturday’s card – including the main event between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)

📅 Date: November 11, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125

Why Sign-up With BetNow For The Breeders’ Cup 2023?



At BetNow you’ll find all 13 of the UFC 295 fights priced up with competitive odds and you can attack these races with a $1,000 deposit bonus of 100%.

Or, if you can only deposit $100, this is fine too and will get you a $100 free bet that you could place on any UFC 295 action this weekend from Madison Square Garden, New York.

BetNow are also another leading offshore US sportsbooks, so if you are having trouble betting in certain US states, you’ll be fine with them as none of the regional gambling laws apply.

Add in an easy joining process with NO KYC CHECKS, plus some nice ongoing offers that include a 25% reup bonus and a 50% cash refer-a-friend scheme.

Why Bet On UFC 295 With BetNow:



100% deposit bonus up to $1,000 when signed-up

10% weekly rebate

Age restriction: 18+

No KYC or credit checks

Wide selection of UFC markets

Existing customer offers

25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&Cs apply

UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Odds

Already claimed the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the list below for the best Prochazka vs Pereira UFC 295 odds from BetNow, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105

Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800

Alex Pereira to Win @ -125

Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110

Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +1600

Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800

Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change