BetNow Free Bet For UFC 295: $1,000 Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Offer

Paul Kelly
The BetNow UFC 295 betting offer, which includes the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira main event fight, will see new players get up to $1,000 in UFC free bets ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view card from Madison Square Garden, New York.

How To Bet On With BetNow For UFC 295

  1. Open a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your UFC 295 bets
BetNow UFC 295 Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up To $1,000 Free Bet)

The BetNow betting offer for the huge UFC 295 pay-per-view card is as simple as they come, with a 100% deposit bonus on the table that will double your initial outlay up to a maximum $1,000.

With BetNow also being based offshore, you can place your UFC 295 bets with them in ANY US state.

  • Deposit up to a max of $1000 to claim 100% deposit bonus
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a UFC free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Here Are Some BetNow Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1,000 – Get $1,000 free bet
  • Deposit $500 – Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet

How To Bet On UFC 295 At BetNow

Once you’ve opened an account and deposited funds, head to the ‘MMA’ section in the left navigation menu.

Then find the ‘UFC 295’ tab down the left side menu and you’ll find all 13 UFC 295 fights on Saturday’s card – including the main event between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira
  • 📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: November 11, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125

At BetNow you’ll find all 13 of the UFC 295 fights priced up with competitive odds and you can attack these races with a $1,000 deposit bonus of 100%.

Or, if you can only deposit $100, this is fine too and will get you a $100 free bet that you could place on any UFC 295 action this weekend from Madison Square Garden, New York.

BetNow are also another leading offshore US sportsbooks, so if you are having trouble betting in certain US states, you’ll be fine with them as none of the regional gambling laws apply.

Add in an easy joining process with NO KYC CHECKS, plus some nice ongoing offers that include a 25% reup bonus and a 50% cash refer-a-friend scheme.

Why Bet On UFC 295 With BetNow:

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $1,000 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Wide selection of UFC markets
  • Existing customer offers
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&Cs apply
UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Odds

Already claimed the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the list below for the best Prochazka vs Pereira UFC 295 odds from BetNow, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800
  • Alex Pereira to Win @ -125
  • Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +1600
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800
  • Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

