The BetNow Davis vs Garcia betting offer will give you $300 in Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia boxing free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of the vast boxing markets for the Davis vs Garcia catchweight contest this weekend.

How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia With BetNow

Create a BetNow account Deposit funds into your account Receive your free bet of up to $300 Place your Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia wagers

BetNow Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Free Bet)



The BetNow Davis vs Garcia free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on Saturday’s monster boxing card.

Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus

Get 150% deposit bonus as a Davis vs Garcia free bet

Maximum free bet $300

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia free bet.

Why Join BetNow For Boxing Betting On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia?

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to boxing betting on the Davis vs Garcia fight this Saturday night. They offer plenty of boxing markets so are a great choice to bet on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the boxing this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but boxing fans will find the best odds and latest offers on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia this weekend.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your Davis vs Garcia bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow



150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up

10% weekly rebate

Vast boxing markets for various fights

Existing customer boxing offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

Other Content You May Like