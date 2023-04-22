Betting

BetNow Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
3 min read
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Arkansas
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Arkansas

The BetNow Davis vs Garcia betting offer will give you $300 in Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia boxing free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on any of the vast boxing markets for the Davis vs Garcia catchweight contest this weekend.

How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $300
  4. Place your Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia wagers
Claim $300 BetNow Davis vs Garcia Free Bet

RELATED: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

BetNow Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Free Bet)

The BetNow Davis vs Garcia free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on Saturday’s monster boxing card.

  • Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus
  • Get 150% deposit bonus as a Davis vs Garcia free bet
  • Maximum free bet $300

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia free bet.

Why Join BetNow For Boxing Betting On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia?

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to boxing betting on the Davis vs Garcia fight this Saturday night. They offer plenty of boxing markets so are a great choice to bet on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the boxing this weekend.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but boxing fans will find the best odds and latest offers on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia this weekend.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your Davis vs Garcia bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast boxing markets for various fights
  • Existing customer boxing offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply

ALSO SEE: Gervonta Davis Net Worth & Career Earnings | Ryan Garcia Net Worth & Career Earnings

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
RyanGarciaGervontaDavis
Betting

LATEST MyBookie Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: $1000 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 21 2023
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Arkansas
Betting
BetNow Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 21 2023

The BetNow Davis vs Garcia betting offer will give you $300 in Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia boxing free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on…

imago1025520816h scaled 1
Betting
BetUS Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 21 2023

Ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to…

Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia 03092023 1
Betting
Everygame Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 21 2023
Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Alaska
Betting
BetOnline Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 21 2023
16691475167744
Betting
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Louisiana | LA Sports Betting Offers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 20 2023
imago1025520816h scaled 1
Betting
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Kentucky | KY Sports Betting Offers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 20 2023
Arrow to top