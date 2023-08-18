College Football

BetNow College Football Betting Offer: Claim $300 In NCAAF Free Bets

Joe Lyons
The BetNow college football betting offer will give you $300 in NCAAF free bets for the upcoming Week 0 action. These free bets are available to use on any college football markets for the 2023 season.

How To Bet On College Football With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $300
  4. Place your college football wagers
Claim $300 BetNow College Football Free Bet

RELATED: Top 25 College Football Teams Ahead Of The New Season

BetNow College Football Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus (Up to $300 Free Bet)

The BetNow college football betting offer and free bet bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on the upcoming NCAAF Week 0 action.

  • Deposit up to a max of $120 to claim 150% deposit bonus
  • Get 150% deposit bonus as a college football free bet
  • Maximum free bet $300

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300?

Don’t worry as BetNow will give you a 150% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $50 opening deposit will bag you a $125 college football free bet.

Why Join BetNow For College Football Betting?

BetNow have got you covered when it comes to your college football betting on the stacked upcoming Week 0 action. Bettors can place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a generous welcome bonus of 150% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $300. So, if you deposit $120 you can look forward to wagering $300 worth of free bets for the new college football season.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but college football fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the upcoming Week 0 action.

Be sure to sign-up to BetNow for all of your college football bets this season.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 150% deposit bonus up to $300 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast college football markets for various games
  • Existing customer college football offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
RELATED: How To Read College Football Betting Lines

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
