BetNow Breeders' Cup 2023 Betting Offer: Claim $1,000 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Breeders Cup 2023 2

The BetNow Breeders’ Cup 2023 betting offer for horse racing, which includes the featured race at Santa Anita Park in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, will see new players get up to $1000 in horse racing free bets.

How To Bet On With BetNow For Breeders’ Cup 2023

  1. Open a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Breeders’ Cup 2023 bets
Claim $1000 BetNow Breeders’ Cup 2023 Betting Offer

BetNow Breeders’ Cup 2023 Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up To $1,000 Free Bet)

The BetNow betting offer for the 40th running of the Breeders’ Cup is as simple as they come, with a 100% deposit bonus on the table that will double your initial outlay up to a maximum $1,000.

With BetNow also being based offshore, you can place your Breeders’ Cup 2023 bets with them in ANY US STATE.

  • Deposit up to a max of $1000 to claim 100% deposit bonus
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a racing free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Here Are Some BetNow Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $1000 free bet
  • Deposit $500 – Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet

Why Sign-up With BetNow For The Breeders’ Cup 2023?

At BetNow you’ll find all the Breeders’ Cup 2023 races priced up with competitive odds and you can attack these races with a $1,000 deposit bonus of 100%.

Or, if you can only deposit $100, this is fine too and will get you a $100 free bet that you could place on any Breeders’ Cup 2023 action this weekend from Santa Anita Park in California.

BetNow are also another leading offshore US sportsbooks, so if you are having trouble betting in certain US states, you’ll be fine with them as none of the regional gambling laws apply.

Add in an easy joining process with NO KYC CHECKS, plus some nice ongoing offers that include a 25% reup bonus and a 50% cash refer-a-friend scheme.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Arcangelo +250
  • Arabian Knight +375
  • White Abarrio +500
  • Ushba Tesoro +500
  • Saudi Crown +1000
  • Bright Future +1000
  • Derma Sotogake +1400
  • Zandon +1800
  • Proxy +2000
  • Dreamlike +3300
  • Clapton +5000
  • Senor Buscador +5000
  • Missed the Cut +10000

Note: Odds are subject to change

Why Bet On Horse Racing With BetNow:

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Wide selection of racing markets
  • Existing customer offers
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
