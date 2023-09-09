Claim the BetNow bonus for NFL Sunday that will see you walk away with up to $1,000 in free bets that you could then use on any of today’s football matches – there’s 14 to pick from.



Oh, and it also doesn’t matter where you live in the US as BetNow will allow players to bet on NFL in ANY US State, regardless if it’s a banned betting area or not.

BetNow Bonus For NFL Sunday Week 1 | Claim $1000 In Free Bets Today (100% Deposit Bonus)

The BetNow NFL bonus offer and free bet bonus is one the best around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on the new season – that continues today on Sunday September 10.

This bonus will give players a chance to claim a total of $1000 in free bets for the new NFL season – if maxing out, or just deposit a smaller amount to start.

Create a BetNow account Deposit funds into your account Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL wagers

Why Sign-Up BetNow For NFL Betting?



BetNow is one of the best choices for NFL betting fans that has a growing reputation in the USA as one of the ‘must-have’ American Football betting platforms.

They have all the key NFL markets, so are a leading selection to bet with on the new 2023/24 season, plus you can wager with BetNow from ANY state in the US – there’s a lot to like.

BetNow also has a very lucrative 75% welcome bonus with a maximum of $750 in free bets to claim – if you want to max-out then just deposit the full $1000.

There are also many BetNow NFL existing customer offers to look out for that will keep you claiming the best NFL offers long after you’ve opened your account.

Including a 10% weekly rebate on any losses, a 25% reup bonus to future deposits, NFL contests and getting paid for referring friends

How To Bet On The NFL With BetNow



Once you’ve created an account with BetNow, just follow these steps to find their NFL markets.

Head to the American Football section

Click on NFL

Find the NFL market or match you want to bet on

Click on the selection (odds)

Place your NFL bet with BetNow

Sit back and enjoy the action

NFL Betting Options in US with BetNow

At BetNow there are also more detailed bets too, so once you’ve got used to this top offshore sportsbook there’s so much more to explore.

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same game parlays are also a very popular option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

If you prefer – you may want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring bigger odds, but of course all factors need to be right for the bet to win.

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course pick the Super Bowl outright winners with BetNow.

Pluses Bet With BetNow



100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up

Bet in ANY US State

10% weekly rebate

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

Vast NFL markets for various games

Existing customer NFL offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program

T&C’s apply

NFL Week One Schedule



20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023

13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023