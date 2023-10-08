The BetNow betting offer for NFL Sunday week 5, which includes the Super Bowl winner the Kansas City Chiefs on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings, will see new players get up to $1000 in NFL free bets.



How To Bet On With BetNow For NFL Sunday Week 5

Open a BetNow account Deposit funds into your account Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL bets

BetNow Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 5: 100% Deposit Bonus, up to $1,000



The BetNow betting offer for NFL Sunday week 5 is as simple as they come, with a 100% deposit bonus on the table that will double your initial outlay up to a maximum $1,000.



With BetNow also being based offshore, you can place NFL bets with them in ANY US STATE.

Deposit up to a max of $1000 to claim 100% deposit bonus

Get 100% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet

Maximum free bet $1000

Here Are Some BetNow Deposit Bonus Examples

Deposit $1000 – Get $1000 free bet

Deposit $500 – Get $500 free bet

Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet

Why Sign-up With BetNow For NFL Sunday Week 5?



At BetNow you’ll find all the NFL Sunday week 5 games priced up with competitive odds and you can attack these games with a $1,000 deposit bonus of 100%.

Or, if you can only deposit $100, this is fine too and will get you a $100 free bet that you could place on Sunday’s Chiefs vs Vikings game on NFL Sunday.

BetNow are also another leading offshore US sportsbooks, so if you are having trouble betting in certain US states, you’ll be fine with them as none of the regional gambling laws apply.

Add in an easy joining process with NO KYC CHECKS, plus some nice ongoing offers that include a 25% reup bonus and a 50% cash refer-a-friend scheme.

Chiefs and Vikings Will Meet For 14th Time

The Chiefs hold a 8-5 lead in the series from the 13 times they’ve met before, with their last clash coming in November 2019 which the Super Bowl winners won 26-23.

However, the Vikings have won their last two home games over the Chiefs and will be hoping for more of the same at the U.S Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The moneyline betting odds sees the Kansas City Chiefs as the favorites @ -185 and a $100 win bet on them would return a $54.05 profit, while if you bet on the Vikings at @+160 for $100 this would get a bigger $160 profit.

Moneyline Betting Odds

Kansas City Chiefs @ -185

Minnesota Vikings @ +160

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Positives To Bet With BetNow



100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up

10% weekly rebate

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

Wide selection of NFL markets for various games

Existing customer NFL offers

25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

