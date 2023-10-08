American Football

BetNow Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 5, Including Chiefs vs Vikings

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
Kadarius Toney chiefs pic
Kadarius Toney chiefs pic

The BetNow betting offer for NFL Sunday week 5, which includes the Super Bowl winner the Kansas City Chiefs on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings, will see new players get up to $1000 in NFL free bets.

How To Bet On With BetNow For NFL Sunday Week 5

  1. Open a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL bets
RELATED: NFL Week 5 Expert Picks & Predictions: Jets, Lions, and Bills Among Consensus Picks

BetNow Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 5: 100% Deposit Bonus, up to $1,000

The BetNow betting offer for NFL Sunday week 5 is as simple as they come, with a 100% deposit bonus on the table that will double your initial outlay up to a maximum $1,000.

With BetNow also being based offshore, you can place NFL bets with them in ANY US STATE.

  • Deposit up to a max of $1000 to claim 100% deposit bonus
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Here Are Some BetNow Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $1000 free bet
  • Deposit $500 – Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet

Why Sign-up With BetNow For NFL Sunday Week 5?

At BetNow you’ll find all the NFL Sunday week 5 games priced up with competitive odds and you can attack these games with a $1,000 deposit bonus of 100%.

Or, if you can only deposit $100, this is fine too and will get you a $100 free bet that you could place on Sunday’s Chiefs vs Vikings game on NFL Sunday.

BetNow are also another leading offshore US sportsbooks, so if you are having trouble betting in certain US states, you’ll be fine with them as none of the regional gambling laws apply.

Add in an easy joining process with NO KYC CHECKS, plus some nice ongoing offers that include a 25% reup bonus and a 50% cash refer-a-friend scheme.

Chiefs and Vikings Will Meet For 14th Time

The Chiefs hold a 8-5 lead in the series from the 13 times they’ve met before, with their last clash coming in November 2019 which the Super Bowl winners won 26-23.

However, the Vikings have won their last two home games over the Chiefs and will be hoping for more of the same at the U.S Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The moneyline betting odds sees the Kansas City Chiefs as the favorites @ -185 and a $100 win bet on them would return a $54.05 profit, while if you bet on the Vikings at @+160 for $100 this would get a bigger $160 profit.

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Kansas City Chiefs @ -185
  • Minnesota Vikings @ +160

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Positives To Bet With BetNow

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • Wide selection of NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
RELATED: NFL Week 5 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Author image
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Author Image

Andy Newton

