Betfred Wales vs Austria Betting Offers | £30 World Cup Playoffs Free Bet

Tonight sees the Welsh team step out onto the pitch for one of the most important matches in years. They’ll go against Austria in the first leg of their World Cup play-off – win and they’ll be closer to Qatar, but lose and they’ll have an uphill task to qualify. If you’re going to bet on the game, you can find out about a great free bet bonus below.

How to Claim the Betfred Wales vs Austria Betting Offer?

Claiming the Betfred Wales vs Austria free bet bonus is exceptionally easy and can be done by following the simple instructions below.

Click here to sign up to Betfred – use code BETFRED60 when doing so Place a bet of £10 at odds of evens or higher You will then receive a £60 in bonuses

Betfred Wales vs Austria Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

This Betfred free bet bonus really is one of the best Wales vs Austria betting offers. You can find out more about the bonus by looking at the main points below.

Use promo code BETFRED60 when registering

£60 in bonuses for new mobile customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or higher

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Find out how to stream Wales vs Austria live online.

Betfred Wales vs Austria Betting

The first leg between Wales and Austria is vital for both sides. Austria go into the game as favourites, but the Welsh haven’t lost at home for an insanely long time, and will hope to continue their amazing home form tonight.

As always, there will be lots of focus on Gareth Bale, who has overcome illness and will take part in the game. However, Austria also have their own weapons, including David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer.

Win this tie and Wales will play Scotland or Ukraine for a place at the World Cup. If they qualify, they’ll take part in their first World Cup since 1958.

Betfred Wales vs Austria Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Double Delight & Hat-Trick Heaven

Make a bet on the first goalscorer – or next goalscorer if betting live – and you’ll be paid as usual if they do indeed score first. However, you’ll get additional prizes if they score additional goals.

If they hit a second goal, you’ll receive a prize worth double the odds, while a hat-trick will see you being paid triple the odds!

Key T&Cs: Available for specific matches only. Fulfilled in real cash. Singles only. Own goals do not count.

Acca Insurance

This is a fantastic promotion for fans of placing accas. Place a qualifying 5-fold+ accumulator and lose by one selection, and you’ll have your stake refunded in cash, up to the value of £10.

This promotion applies to accas placed on selected leagues, and all selections in the acca must have odds of 1/2 or higher.

Key T&Cs: Applies to pre-match 5-fold+ Football accumulators placed on selected markets in selected leagues. Maximum amount refunded is £10.

Betfred review: Should You Claim the Wales vs Austria Offer?

You should definitely claim this Betfred offer, for the simple reason that it’s one of the largest Wales vs Austria free bet bonuses around.

You can get your hands on this fantastic bonus by heading to Betfred using our link and then wagering £10 or more on a qualifying bet.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

More Wales vs Austria Betting Offers & Free Bets