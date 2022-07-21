Betfred UFC London Betting Offer | £60 In UFC Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With the UFC coming to London this weekend where Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall headline in a heavyweight contender fight at the O2 Arena, Betfred have an amazing free bet offer for new customers.

Read on to find out how you can utilise their fantastic betting offer and place bets with the bookmakers money on UFC London this weekend!

How to Claim the Betfred UFC London Betting Offer?

Betfred have one of the best welcome offer of any bookmaker, with £60 worth of free bets up for grabs to customers who are yet to sign up, and it couldn’t be simpler to redeem. Check it out our step-by-step guide below.

Click here to sign up to Betfred Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or greater Receive £60 worth of free bets

Betfred UFC London Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets

Luckily for you, we have done all the hard work by studying the terms and conditions of this Betfred offer, which can be found below.

No promo code required

Promotion for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Best UFC London Free Bets

Betfred UFC London Betting

After a hugely successful event in London in March, the UFC are back in London again this weekend, where the best British mixed martial artists on the UFC roster get to showcase their skills to the world.

UFC London is headlined by heavyweight contenders Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes, who face off to see who could be in line for a title shot in 2023. British MMA stars such as Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, Molly McCann, Paul Craig, Marc Diakiese, Nathaniel Wood and Muhammad Mokaev all feature on what is a stellar undercard.

Saturday night at the O2 Arena promises to be a sensational night of MMA action, so be sure to tune in to BT Sport to watch every punch, elbow or kick thrown in the octagon.

UFC London promises to be a crazy event with high calibre mixed martial arts on display, so make sure you register with Betfred if you are new to the platform to make use of this fantastic UFC London betting offer.

Betfred UFC London Betting Offers For Existing Customers

Acca Insurance

Customers already with Betfred can take advantage of their Acca Insurance.

To qualify, place an accumulator with five folds or more and if one leg lets you down, Betfred will give users their cash back up to £10.

So if you think Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, Alexander Gustafsson and Paul Craig will all win, then put them in a five fold accumulator. If one of the legs lets you down, don’t worry! You will get your stake back as cash up to £10.

Key T&Cs:

5-folds or greater must be placed prior to the start of the matches to qualify Straight accumulator bets only. Permutation bets do not count towards this offer The maximum Cash return is £10 (or currency equivalent) per person per day Applies to selected UFC fights, including this card from UFC London If any of your accumulator selections are abandoned, postponed or voided, leaving you with less than 5 selections you will not qualify for this offer

Betfred Review: Should You Claim The Betfred UFC London Betting Offer?

If you believe yourself to be somewhat of a prophet, get registered with Betfred well ahead of fight night to explore the plethora of markets they have available. It is worthy to note that the bonus can be used across their sportsbook, not just on the UFC this weekend.