Betfred Sandown Betting Offers: £60 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Plenty to look forward to for horse racing fans this Friday as the ITV4 cameras head to Sandown to take in their Classic Trials Day card. Five LIVE ITV4 races will be shown (full race times below), that include the bet365 Mile and bet365 Classic Trial.



Sandown Horse Racing Betting with Betfred



The two-day Sandown meeting this Friday and Saturday really does have something for all horse racing fans. The fixture is a great mixed racing meeting as on the opening day it’s flat turf action for the bet365 Classic Trials Day, while on the Saturday the attention turns to the jumps for the bet365 Jumps Finale Day. The ITV horse racing cameras are also at Sandown on both days.

On Friday, the bet365 Classic Day Trials Day is on the flat and has featured races that are spearheaded by the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes, bet365 Mile and bet365 Classic Trial.

As the meeting moves into Saturday, it’s over the jumps with the bet365 Celebration Chase and bet365 Gold Cup Chase the highlights – 12 months ago we saw the Paul Nicholls-trained Enrilo first past the post in the feature – bet365 Gold Cup – but was later disqualified to third after running around in the closing stages, with Potterman awarded the race. Both horses could be back for more this Saturday.

ITV are broadcasting the racing from Sandown on Friday and Saturday, so don’t miss any of the action! Make sure you get your bets placed and enjoy the amazing free bets that Betfred are offering you!

2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day and Jumps Finale Times and Race Names

Friday 22nd April 2022

1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4

1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4

4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV

Saturday 23rd April 2022

1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV

2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV

3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV

4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV

5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV

