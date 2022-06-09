Betfred Royal Ascot Betting Offers | £60 Royal Ascot Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting is one of the biggest events of the UK horse racing calendar, with top hats and tails the order of the day over the five days as some of the best racehorses on the planet head to the Berkshire track. So, if you’re thinking of betting at the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting, make sure you claim a free bet bonus – such as the one from Betfred described below.

How to Claim the Betfred Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

It couldn’t be any easier to claim the Royal Ascot betting offer at Betfred. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will be transferred to your account.

Click here to sign up to Betfred Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses

Betfred Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

This is the biggest 2022 Royal Ascot bonus we’ve found from reputable sportsbooks. You can check out its main points below.

Bonus for Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only

Only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland)

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Betfred Royal Ascot Betting

The Royal Ascot Meeting – held every June – is always one of the highlights on the horse racing calendar. With so many top-class runners and riders, it’s all about the best turf flat racing and with the high fashion and lots of fun for the Royal Ascot racegoers.

Any Frankie Dettori-ridden horse at Royal Ascot is always going to be popular – the pocket Italian is in action each day, while top trainers like Aidan O’Brien, Wesley Ward, from the US, Charlie Appleby, John Gosden and recent Epsom Derby winning handler – Sir Michael Stoute – are others to look out for.

If you’re looking to bet at Royal Ascot this year, make sure you do it over at Betfred, as you’ll be able to claim a huge 2022 Royal Ascot free bet bonus worth £60 – plus, once you are an existing customer with Betfred there are many ongoing daily offers to make your stay at Betfred even more rewarding.

Betfred Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Free Bet If Second



On selected races each day (check the Betfred website to find which races) – place a win or each-way single on any nominated race

If your selection finishes second, Betfred will give you your stake back as a FREE BET up to £10.

Super Extra Place Races



On selected races each day (check the Betfred website to find which races) – applies to each-way bets only on singles and multiple bets.

Minimum runner stipulations may apply, while BOG and Ante-post bets are not included.

Extra Place Races

On selected races rach day (check the Betfred website to find which races) – applies to each-way bets only on singles and multiple bets.

Minimum runner stipulations may apply, while Ante-post bets are not included.

Best Odds Guaranteed



On all UK and Irish horse racing – take a price and if the SP is bigger Betfred will pay you out at the bigger SP price.

Doesn’t apply to free bets or ante-post bets, or tote, Lucky 15, 31 or 63 bets.

Available after 8am on the day of the race

Rewards For Racing



Collect 1 Rewards4Racing point for every £1 stakes on sports – just link your R4R account to your Betfred account.

Ts&C’s apply to all offers

Betfred review: Should You Claim the Royal Ascot Offer?

Yes, you should definitely claim the Betfred Royal Ascot bonus. There’s one simple reason for this: it’s one of the biggest Royal Ascot bonus we’ve found anywhere online. You can also be sure it’s from a sportsbook you can trust.

To claim this fantastic 2022 Royal Ascot free bet bonus, head over to Betfred using a link on this page, before signing up and depositing. You then need to place a £10 qualifying bet, after which your free bets will be credited.

