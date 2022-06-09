Betfred Royal Ascot Betting Offers | £60 Royal Ascot Free Bet

Claim the Betfred Royal Ascot Betting Offer
The 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting is one of the biggest events of the UK horse racing calendar, with top hats and tails the order of the day over the five days as some of the best racehorses on the planet head to the Berkshire track. So, if you’re thinking of betting at the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting, make sure you claim a free bet bonus – such as the one from Betfred described below.
How to Claim the Betfred Royal Ascot Betting Offer?
It couldn’t be any easier to claim the Royal Ascot betting offer at Betfred. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will be transferred to your account.
- Click here to sign up to Betfred
- Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher
- You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Betfred Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets
This is the biggest 2022 Royal Ascot bonus we’ve found from reputable sportsbooks. You can check out its main points below.
- Bonus for Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only
- Only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland)
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Betfred Royal Ascot Betting
The Royal Ascot Meeting – held every June – is always one of the highlights on the horse racing calendar. With so many top-class runners and riders, it’s all about the best turf flat racing and with the high fashion and lots of fun for the Royal Ascot racegoers.
Any Frankie Dettori-ridden horse at Royal Ascot is always going to be popular – the pocket Italian is in action each day, while top trainers like Aidan O’Brien, Wesley Ward, from the US, Charlie Appleby, John Gosden and recent Epsom Derby winning handler – Sir Michael Stoute – are others to look out for.
If you’re looking to bet at Royal Ascot this year, make sure you do it over at Betfred, as you’ll be able to claim a huge 2022 Royal Ascot free bet bonus worth £60 – plus, once you are an existing customer with Betfred there are many ongoing daily offers to make your stay at Betfred even more rewarding.
Betfred Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Free Bet If Second
On selected races each day (check the Betfred website to find which races) – place a win or each-way single on any nominated race
If your selection finishes second, Betfred will give you your stake back as a FREE BET up to £10.
Super Extra Place Races
On selected races each day (check the Betfred website to find which races) – applies to each-way bets only on singles and multiple bets.
Minimum runner stipulations may apply, while BOG and Ante-post bets are not included.
Extra Place Races
On selected races rach day (check the Betfred website to find which races) – applies to each-way bets only on singles and multiple bets.
Minimum runner stipulations may apply, while Ante-post bets are not included.
Best Odds Guaranteed
On all UK and Irish horse racing – take a price and if the SP is bigger Betfred will pay you out at the bigger SP price.
Doesn’t apply to free bets or ante-post bets, or tote, Lucky 15, 31 or 63 bets.
Available after 8am on the day of the race
Rewards For Racing
Collect 1 Rewards4Racing point for every £1 stakes on sports – just link your R4R account to your Betfred account.
Ts&C’s apply to all offers
Betfred review: Should You Claim the Royal Ascot Offer?
Yes, you should definitely claim the Betfred Royal Ascot bonus. There’s one simple reason for this: it’s one of the biggest Royal Ascot bonus we’ve found anywhere online. You can also be sure it’s from a sportsbook you can trust.
To claim this fantastic 2022 Royal Ascot free bet bonus, head over to Betfred using a link on this page, before signing up and depositing. You then need to place a £10 qualifying bet, after which your free bets will be credited.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets