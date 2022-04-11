Betfred Newmarket Craven Meeting 2022 Betting Offers: £60 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Claim the Betfred Newmarket Craven Meeting Betting Offer
Another jam-packed few days of horse racing this midweek as the 3-day Newmarket Craven Meeting takes centre stage – starting on Tuesday. Many decent races to take in, including the Nell Gwyn and Craven Stakes, plus the ITV cameras are also there to show 8 races across the two days. We’ve teamed up with Betfred to give readers a cracking £60 free bet to use on the Newmarket races.
Newmarket Craven Meeting Betting with Betfred
The three-day Newmarket Craven Meeting is one of the early-season flat turf contests that will give us some early pointers for the months ahead when it comes to racing on the level.
At the Newmarket Craven Meeting there are seven races each day to look forward to, with the opening two days (Tues and Weds) being covered by the ITV4 horse racing team too.
ITV are broadcasting four races on Tuesday, that include the Group Three Nell Gwyn Stakes, which is a useful trial ahead of the 1,000 Guineas – the last horse win win both races was Speciosa in 2006. While on Wednesday, the meeting’s headline race – the Group Three Craven Stakes – is the feature race – an contest that will give us some clues ahead of the 2,000 Guineas.
If you’re looking to bet on the Newmarker Craven Meeting this wee make sure you do it over at Betfred, as you’ll be able to claim a huge free bet bonus worth £60.
Newmarket Craven Meeting Tips and Best Bets
We take a look at the main Newmarket Craven Meeting races at the three-day meeting – giving you the key Newmarket Trends and also our Newmarket tips and best bets.
2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting Times and Race Names
Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022
1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV
1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4
2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4
3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4
3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4
4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV
4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV
Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022
1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV
1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4
2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4
3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4
3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4
4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV
4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV
Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022
1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV
1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV
2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV
3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV
3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV
4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV
4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV
